Forget Scripts—Ramit Sethi Says This Is the Best Way To Learn Sales

Selling is a critical skill that can help you make more money, advance in your career, and be persuasive outside of your career. This skill isn't only good for salespeople. Good selling can help you negotiate a higher salary, become more effective at conflict resolution, and find creative solutions to problems.

Financial personality Ramit Sethi recently shared some advice for people who want to get good at sales. While scripts can be useful, Sethi suggests seeing salespeople in action.

"If you want to get really good at sales, you have to put yourself in opportunities to get SOLD," Sethi said in a recent X post.

Don't Miss:

Here's how you can use Sethi's advice to get better at sales.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Put Yourself In Opportunities To Get Sold

You are the average of the five people who you spend the most time with. If you're intentionally surrounding yourself with salespeople, you'll get a better understanding of what works and what doesn't.

Each time you leave your house and go to any business, such as a grocery store or retail store, you're getting sold. Pay attention to how it's happening. Does the salesperson introduce a special deal at checkout? How do they treat you when you show up to buy? How do you feel during the interaction?

Asking yourself questions like these and monitoring your thoughts along the way can help you learn about sales. If you are conscious of your thoughts during the selling process, you can determine what moves you along the customer journey and what causes you to lose interest in a salesperson or a business.

Trending: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

Learn From People In Multiple Industries

Selling is universal. Every business has to practice good selling to remain financially solvent. You don't have to limit yourself to one industry when learning from salespeople in action.

However, you can also learn from people who cater to different customer avatars. A cheap restaurant may use different selling strategies than a high-end restaurant. Someone who is selling a $7 training course may speak about their product differently compared to someone who is selling a $2,000 training course.

You can also learn new insights by going through people's funnels and seeing how they present their offers. You don't have to buy their products and services, but it is valuable to see how they deliver the entire experience.

See Also: Many are using retirement income calculators to check if they’re on pace — here’s a breakdown on what’s behind this formula.

Apply It To Your Selling

You can always learn more about selling by seeing other people in action and noticing how they make you feel. You'll get a better idea of what you like and don't like as a consumer, and you can apply those experiences to your own selling.

After listening to a salesperson do their presentation, write down some notes to remember the experience, even if it was bad. However, it's important to consider your customer avatar while deciding which selling tactics to use. If you sell Toyotas and spoke with someone who sells Lamborghinis, you may have to modify some of that salesperson's strategies for your core audience.

Listening to other salespeople and going through their funnels will improve your selling skills. When you test their ideas, it's important to remember that your approach to sales is never a finished product. You have to review important metrics, such as conversion rates and the average lifetime value per customer, to determine if your selling is effective. It's also important to monitor any changes to those metrics and adjust your selling accordingly. People change, and you have to change with them if the data suggests that's the right decision.

Read Next: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Image: Shutterstock