Are You Rich Or Just 'Comfortable'? Here's The Net Worth Americans Think You Need For Both

So you've got a paid-off car, a decent brokerage account, and your credit card bill gets paid in full every month. But are you rich—or just comfortable?

According to new survey data, Americans have some pretty specific opinions about where that line is drawn. And spoiler: the bar is higher than most people's actual net worth. Whether you're quietly crushing your financial goals or just nosy about how much others think it takes to be "rich," these numbers say a lot about how our expectations are shifting in today's economy.

According to the 2025 Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey, Americans now say you need $2.3 million to be considered wealthy. That's a slight dip from $2.5 million last year, but still well into seven-figure territory. Meanwhile, the amount people say you need just to feel financially comfortable sits at $839,000—up from $778,000 in 2024.

And no, this isn't just a bunch of daydreaming. These numbers come from real people trying to make sense of a world where groceries cost more than a dinner out used to, housing prices won't quit, and interest rates have absolutely no chill.

A big part of why these thresholds keep climbing? Inflation, economic uncertainty, taxes, and the general vibe that everything just costs more. According to Schwab's report, nearly 63% of Americans say it takes more money to feel rich today than it did just a year ago. Blame the economy, your grocery bill, or that coworker with the second home in the Hamptons.

While many say you need millions to feel wealthy, the Federal Reserve's most recent data shows the median net worth of U.S. households is just $192,900. The average, which skews higher thanks to ultra-wealthy households, comes in at just over $1 million. So basically, even being "average" on paper might still leave you feeling far from rich—especially when social media keeps showing you someone's vacation from a drone shot.

Generationally, Baby Boomers expect the most: they think it takes $2.8 million to qualify as rich. Gen X isn't far behind at $2.7 million. Millennials dial it back a bit at $2.2 million, and Gen Z, ever the hopeful bunch, say $1.2 million sounds about right.

Location matters, too. In San Francisco, residents say you need $4.4 million to be considered wealthy. In Southern California, it's $3.4 million, and New Yorkers peg it at $2.9 million. In other words, "rich" is relative—and heavily impacted by local real estate listings.

And while the "comfortable" bar might sound more attainable at $839,000, that's still over four times what the average household actually has. No wonder most people feel like they're running uphill with a wheelbarrow full of expenses.

One last twist: According to Northwestern Mutual, Americans say they need $1.26 million to retire comfortably, down from $1.46 million last year. Maybe the goalposts are moving. Or maybe retirement just feels like a dream that keeps slipping into the distance while we're stuck calculating how many more years we'll need to work to keep the A/C running.

Rich means different things to different people, but in 2025, the public consensus is clear: seven figures are no longer optional—they're the starting line.

Image: Shutterstock