Mom Says Her Son's Girlfriend Owes $4,000 In Back Rent — Suze Orman Tells Her To Kick Them Both Out: 'You Have 30 Days To Get Out'

When financial expert Suze Orman gets a question from a concerned parent, she doesn't hold back — and she didn't mince words when responding to Michelle, a mom dealing with a $4,000 rent problem involving her son's girlfriend.

On a recent episode of the "Women & Money" podcast, Orman laid out clear, tough-love advice for a listener who had found herself stuck in a difficult financial and emotional situation.

The Backstory: Rent Goes Unpaid and Savings Disappear

Michelle's email to Orman described a chain of events that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her son, now 24, struggled with remote college classes and eventually moved back home. After saving some money, he enrolled in a different college in the town where his sister had recently graduated. Michelle had purchased a house there as a rental property and let her son live in one of the rooms rent-free.

Things became more complicated when her son's girlfriend asked to move in. Michelle agreed and had her sign a lease, expecting her to pay rent. But the payments never came consistently. According to Michelle, the girlfriend only had sporadic jobs, borrowed money from Michelle's son and others, and now owes over $4,000 in back rent.

Michelle described her as someone with "big plans" but no steady income. Worse still, her son's once-healthy savings account had been drained while he was supporting her.

Suze's Response: ‘You Have 30 Days to Get Out'

Orman's response was swift and firm. "I would tell them they both have to leave," she said on the podcast. While she acknowledged how difficult that might be for a parent, she was clear that continuing to allow the situation would cause even more harm — especially to Michelle's son.

"I allowed your girlfriend to live here because I love you so much," Orman said, imagining what Michelle should tell her son. "But I don't love you enough to be down $4,000."

She advised Michelle to give them both 30 days to move out and emphasized the need to be unwavering by saying something like: "You have to take responsibility that you are in a relationship with somebody who has been totally irresponsible. Therefore, if this is what you are choosing, then you have to choose to stick by her side and leave with her. You have 30 days to get out."

A Wake-Up Call for the Son

More than just about unpaid rent, Orman framed the situation as a pivotal moment in the young man's life. She warned that if Michelle didn't act now, the consequences could be long-term.

"If you don't kick your son into common sense gear," she said, "he's gonna possibly get this woman pregnant. He's possibly going to end up having to marry her. He's never going to have any money. That will be the biggest regret of his life."

Orman urged Michelle to be strict, even if her son pleads or promises to repay the money.

Tough Love, Long-Term Impact

While the advice may sound harsh, Orman says it's an act of love and protection. By putting boundaries in place now, Michelle may help her son avoid years of financial and emotional strain.

"Think about that $4,000," Orman said. "Think about what you’re saving your son from, and you can do it."

