No More Paper Checks From Social Security After Sept. 30 — Here's What You Need To Do Now

The Social Security Administration will stop sending paper checks to beneficiaries at the end of September. If you still receive your Social Security payments by mail, it's time to make a switch — and soon.

This change is part of a larger government effort to modernize payment systems and make benefit delivery faster and more secure. Here’s what you need to know and how to get ready.

Who's Affected by This Change?

According to the SSA, less than 1% of beneficiaries still receive their payments by paper check. And while that may seem small, that's still roughly 740,000 people who will need to take action before the Sept. 30 deadline.

Everyone else — those already using direct deposit or a Direct Express card — will not need to make any changes.

Why Paper Checks Are Being Phased Out

The move to electronic payments isn't new. In fact, most federal benefit payments have been issued electronically for years. This final step is meant to streamline operations and improve safety.

The SSA says there are three key reasons for the transition:

Speed: Electronic payments are faster. No more waiting on the mail — funds are delivered directly to your account. Security: Paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost or stolen than electronic payments, increasing the risk of fraud. Cost savings: It costs the government about 50 cents to issue a paper check, compared to less than 15 cents for an electronic payment. With millions of checks issued over time, the savings add up.

Your Two Payment Options

If you’re still receiving paper checks, you have two options for switching to electronic payments:

1. Direct Deposit

This is the most common and straightforward choice. You can have your Social Security payments deposited directly into your checking or savings account. If you already have a bank account, this may be the easiest route.

2. Direct Express Card

Don't have a bank account? The Direct Express card is a prepaid debit card that lets you access your Social Security benefits without a checking or savings account.

You can make the switch by logging into your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/deposit, or by contacting the SSA directly for help.

What Social Security Is Doing to Help

To make the transition smooth, the SSA is mailing notices to all affected recipients. If you're still getting paper checks, you should receive an insert in your check envelope with information about how to switch to electronic payments.

The SSA says that technicians are standing by to assist anyone who needs help navigating the process so you won't be left to figure it out alone.

Don't Wait Until the Last Minute

If you or someone you know still receives Social Security payments by check, now is the time to act. Waiting until after Sept. 30 could mean a delay in getting your benefits.

To avoid any disruption, take a few minutes to choose your preferred electronic payment method and enroll.

Image: Shutterstock