A Millennial Asks, 'Anyone Else Grow Up Rich And Now Totally Isn't?' Says Being Wealthy 'Just Seemed So Much Easier Back Then'

A millennial started an interesting conversation on Reddit recently after asking a simple but loaded question: “Anyone else grow up rich and now totally isn’t?” The post really spoke to a lot of millennials who feel like life got a lot harder than it was for their parents.

Middle-Class Kids, Grown-Up Struggles

The original poster shared that while their family didn't take lavish international trips, they grew up in large houses, stayed in expensive hotels, and were surrounded by generational wealth. Now, at 34, they're living in a multi-generational home, paying rent to in-laws, and see no shot at entering the housing market before their late 40s. “All this wealth just seemed so much easier back then,” they wrote.

Hundreds replied with similar experiences, describing how their childhoods were filled with stability, vacations, and private schools. Today, many live paycheck to paycheck, even with decent salaries. One commenter pointed out that they make about the same salary their dad did in the early 2000s. Back then, it bought a five-bedroom house, cars and vacations. Now they can barely cover rent with it.

“I work in public service and am grateful to afford a shack house in a bad neighborhood,” another millennial noted. “I am two paychecks away from being unable to afford necessities.”

A recurring frustration was the generational gap in understanding. Several millennials said their parents often praise them for doing well, not realizing how drastically the value of money has changed. “My Mom keeps telling me that I am doing great, her mind is also skewed as she sees my salary as if it is the ’90s,” one person wrote.

Some talked about going from international travel and country clubs to worrying about grocery bills. One summed it up: “I knew I lived a charmed life, but I didn't know just how charmed until I became an adult.”

“I'll never have the life I grew up with, and it makes me feel like a failure,” one person said.

Gratitude And Grief

The emotional toll came through clearly. Some shared that they had good relationships with their families and even got occasional financial help. Others were estranged and completely on their own. “[My parents] still have it all,” OP later added. “I’m estranged.”

For some, the takeaway was less about money and more about perspective. “Once basic comforts are taken care of and you have some free time, the rest is window dressing,” one comment read. You’re happy or unhappy because of how your brain works and your relationships, not your net worth.

