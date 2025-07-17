'I'm Shocked By These Numbers'—Her Elderly Mother Claims She Can't Live On Less Than $6K A Month Even With Free Healthcare And No Rent

A Reddit user in their 30s says their elderly mother insists it’s impossible to live on less than $6,000 a month despite having no rent, no medical expenses, and a high passive income. That comment got a lot of attention, and people jumped in to share how much they actually live on each month.

Out Of Touch Spending?

The original poster explained in Reddit’s r/Millennials subreddit that their mother spends $1,500 a month on food alone and owns her home in California outright. She also receives free healthcare through a pension and has steady income from her late husband and parents.

“She eats out almost every meal, and spends roughly $1.5K per month on food,” OP wrote. “She has no rent to pay… Her income from my Dad and Grandparents is over twice what I make from working full time.”

They added, “I’m shocked by these numbers. I’ve tried to convince her that most of us live on barely HALF that amount and make it work.”

Adding more context in the comments, the poster said their mom is not a social eater: “She's not a social eater… she avoids people. This is all takeout.” Even worse, the food often goes to waste. “It's $20 meals with 5 bites eaten. Then it's left out and thrown away.”

Living On Less, Often Much Less

Redditors responded with a mix of sarcasm, disbelief, and grim budgeting reality. Many shared that they live on just $2,000 to $3,500 a month, often supporting entire families within that range.

“I bring about 2k a month so that is what my son and I live on,” one parent commented. “My son doesn’t go hungry or without anything he needs.”

Another person, whose family of five spends $1,000 per month on food, noted: “My husband doesn’t even bring home half of your mother’s 6k minimum after taxes and we still manage to make it work.”

One millennial summed it up more bluntly: “She needs to weigh as much as a horse to justify that huge food budget.”

OP, meanwhile, works full time, earns about $2,000 a month, and has to be up at 3 a.m. to get to work. “I usually have about $800-900 for food, gas, phone, health/car insurance, personal expenses, my dog, etc.,” they wrote. “My brother is disabled and makes about $900 a month. She thinks we're both lazy, and is trying to spend down every penny she's got to leave us nothing.”

A Generational Divide

Dozens of commenters blasted the mom’s sense of entitlement and tone-deaf budgeting. “We’re not 19 years old paying our dues anymore, mom,” one wrote. “We’re 30-something watching the best years of our lives vanish before our eyes, while paying your Social Security that you’ll probably blow at a slot machine.”

Some pointed to rising costs and stagnant wages, but others highlighted how older generations often underestimate how well-off they are compared to their kids. One retired 67-year-old living off just $1,706 a month put it this way: “It's ridiculous to spend $1,500 a month on food. I cannot fathom it.”

