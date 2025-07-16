High Earners Discuss How To Help Children Navigate Rising Government Debt: 'This Is NOT A Political Statement'

President Donald Trump recently passed the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" with the help of the House and Senate. Some high-earners discussed how the bill will affect their children due to the rising government debt.

Increases in the government debt have become a common trend across party lines. The debt ceiling is regularly raised, and that can create challenges for future generations. However, the high earners didn't debate whether the bill was justified or not. Instead, they focused on adjusting their plans for rising debt.

"This is NOT a political statement," the original poster stated.

These are some of the ways you can navigate a rising federal debt.

Invest In Cryptocurrencies

Rising debt isn't an exclusive problem for the U.S. Most countries boost government spending to cover various initiatives, and that results in sky-high debt. Cryptocurrencies aren't vulnerable to those risks since they are decentralized. A central bank cannot increase the supply of a cryptocurrency.

Some cryptocurrencies have a limited supply, while others require a community vote to apply actions like increasing the supply. Bitcoin is capped at 21 million coins, and this limitation bears a resemblance to physical gold.

Cryptocurrencies have the potential to hedge against inflation. If governments continue to get deeper into debt, assets like cryptocurrencies can continue to thrive.

International Diversification

One Redditor suggested diversifying into international stocks and ETFs. These assets shield investors from uncertainty with U.S. stocks. While U.S. stocks have outperformed global stocks in recent years, tariff concerns at the start of the year demonstrated how beneficial it is to have international exposure.

Many European stocks performed well during the initial tariff onslaught, while U.S. stocks went into sharp corrections. One Redditor mentioned that the real return of U.S. markets may be lower if you account for inflation and international currency devaluation.

The same Redditor who brought up international ETFs also encouraged people to sell their representative and vote in primaries. "People in this sub have more sway than they think. Congress doesn't care about debt because voters don't care about it," the Redditor explained.

Don't Worry About It

This isn't the first time the country has increased the debt ceiling, and it likely won't be the last. Rampant government spending has been a core theme for decades, and one Redditor said that people shouldn't worry about the Big Beautiful Bill's impact on debt.

"Buy assets. It doesn't matter what happens with the actual currency if you own value-producing assets," one Redditor explained.

Another Redditor mentioned that people get worried about rising debt but don't give as much thought to their own finances. It's similar to someone being worried about a rising government debt while owing $10,000 on their credit card.

"I think people over-worry about the U.S.'s ability to stay solvent and under-worry about their own ability to stay solvent in the event of a market downturn," another Redditor chimed in.

Focusing on what you can control can position you and your family for a better financial future. Don't blame the government for any financial shortcomings.

Image: Shutterstock