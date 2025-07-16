Win $4 Million at Wimbledon, Lose $1.7 Million to Taxes—Unless You Live in Monaco

Wimbledon just wrapped up, and while two champions claimed titles and trophies, their real wins—or losses—depend on where they call home.

Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek each earned $4 million for their victories in the singles finals, part of the tournament's record-breaking $72.6 million prize pool. But not all players will take home the same amount. Thanks to his residency in Monaco, Sinner will likely keep nearly $2.5 million after taxes—significantly more than most of his peers.

That's because the U.K. taxes foreign athletes heavily—up to 45% of their earnings, including a portion of any sponsorship tied to performance at the event. For most international players, the financial hit doesn't stop there. Świątek, for instance, will also pay Polish taxes on top of what she owes the U.K., which could reduce her take-home to around $2.3 million. American runner-up Amanda Anisimova could see her $2 million prize slashed by federal, state, and self-employment taxes, potentially cutting her earnings in half.

Sinner, on the other hand, benefits from living in Monaco, where residents pay no personal income tax. He's not alone. Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and several top Formula 1 drivers have all made Monaco their home for the same reason: what you win, you mostly keep.

But the tax angle only tells part of the story.

Beyond the financial benefits, Monaco offers something else elite athletes crave—focus. With world-class training facilities, a warm, stable climate, and a private, secure atmosphere, Monaco has become a performance haven for top-tier talent. For Sinner, who's been based there for six years, it's more than just a tax shelter. It's a system that works. Compared to Italy's more bureaucratic and often slower-moving infrastructure, Monaco provides a streamlined environment where he can prioritize training, recovery, and competition without distraction.

That quality of life matters. Rising stars often face burnout, injuries, and public pressure. In Monaco, Sinner has found a degree of insulation. Fewer media distractions, faster access to care, and a community built for high-performing individuals—all contribute to keeping him at his peak.

Still, the decision to live outside Italy hasn't gone unnoticed back home.

In late 2024, Italy's minister of sport and youth, Andrea Abodi, weighed in on Sinner's residency in Monaco during an interview with Radio1, just before the Davis Cup final where Sinner was set to represent Italy against the Netherlands. As reported by Tuttosport.com, Abodi said he would prefer to see Sinner pay taxes in Italy but acknowledged that he's well within his legal rights. Because Sinner spends over 10 months of the year abroad, he qualifies to be taxed in the country where he resides most—Monaco.

While some may criticize the move, others argue that Italy should look inward. Instead of lamenting lost tax revenue, perhaps the focus should shift to building an environment that supports and retains talent. That means investing in training infrastructure, cutting red tape, and making it easier—not harder—for athletes to thrive at home.

Sinner's Wimbledon victory is a national milestone. And while Italy may not see a share of his earnings, it doesn't diminish what he represents: talent, discipline, and global success. Monaco may have helped him keep more of his prize money, but it's Italy that shaped the player who earned it.

Image: Shutterstock