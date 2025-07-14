We Can't Afford A Kid Or A House, Says A Millennial. She's Baffled How Anyone Else Is Managing To Do Both Right Now

A frustrated millennial recently sparked a big conversation on Reddit after admitting she and her partner can't afford to buy a home or raise a child. She wrote in r/Millennials recently, "I don’t understand how other millennials are affording their lives. It has to be inheritance money or credit card debt. Right? I don't understand how anyone bought a house recently or is raising a child right now."

Today's Best Finance Deals

Pre-COVID Homebuyers Say Timing Was Everything

Hundreds of fellow millennials jumped in to explain how they managed or didn't. An unmistakable pattern emerged: those who bought homes before the pandemic are in a far better place than those trying to enter the market today.

Don't Miss:

"We purchased our house pre-COVID," one person wrote. "We couldn’t afford to buy it now, or literally any house now." Another added, "I was lucky enough to snag a house pre-COVID with a moderate, single income. I sold it five years later for almost double what I paid for it. If I hadn't done that, we'd never be able to afford a house in our area."

Others pointed out how the cost of childcare is crushing those who try to do both. "Kids still cost thousands each month," one millennial said.

Privilege, Luck And Hard Choices

Some admitted they benefited from family support or tragic circumstances. One man shared that his house was paid off by a life insurance payout after his wife died. Another wrote, "Same sh*t happened to me! Miss that asshole but yeah financially I'm great."

Then there were those who credited their success to smart timing and frugal living. "We both have state gov jobs, so we don’t need to plan as much for retirement," one person said. They also live really frugally during the week so that they can have fun on the weekend. "My car is electric, her commute is 11 minutes."

Trending: Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

Career Paths Made A Huge Difference

Many commenters pointed to lucrative careers in law, tech, finance and sales. One couple, ages 34 and 37, said their combined income is $480,000. "We didn't come from wealthy families," the woman explained. "I'm a lawyer for a Fortune 5 company. My husband is a senior sales manager in big tech, and their commission structure is generous."

Others weren't so lucky. "I'm 33, making $45K trying my damned hardest," one person wrote. Another said, "I wasn't making it until I went back to school at 30 years old."

Plenty pointed out the generational gap even within millennials themselves. "Millennials are like 30 to 45 now," one person noted. "You’re in a vastly different life if you’re a young millennial than an older one."

See Also: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

Staying Afloat Without Inheritance Or Debt

Some said it came down to hard work, luck, and avoiding lifestyle inflation. One person wrote, "We live on less than we make. That's it. Purchased a home and have two kids. No inheritance."

Another added, “I own my older Volvo SUV and got my house around 12 years ago. I just happily ate a tomato I grew for dinner. That’s all. I’m easy to please.”

In the end, many agreed: timing, location, career choice and family support often make or break whether millennials can afford what used to be considered a standard middle-class life.

Read Next: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Image: Shutterstock