FIRE Sounds Great On Paper. Here's How Having Kids Makes It Much Harder To Follow

Financial independence and early retirement, better known as FIRE, has become a popular goal for millennials and Gen Zers hoping to escape the rat race. But while the movement looks appealing in theory, many parents say it doesn't always hold up in real life.

Kids Change The Equation

A recent Reddit post titled "FIRE Doesn't Make Sense When You Have Kids" caught the attention of many users who felt the same way. The original poster wrote, “Look, I respect people who want to retire in their 30s, but I have kids—and that changes everything.”

They continued, “It feels like a lot of FIRE advice is written by single, tech-employed 28-year-olds. I'm over here trying to afford summer camp and still have a moment to breathe.”

Other parents shared the sentiment. “We'd definitely be FIREd if we weren't parents,” one commenter wrote, adding that IVF alone cost them $75,000, not including lost income. “But what's the point of retiring early into a life you don't want?”

More Variables, More Expenses

Others pointed out that kids bring not just higher costs, but also more uncertainty. “Once you have a child, there's a whole new world of expenses that can potentially come up,” one person wrote. “What happens if my kid gets sick? Or wants to go to a private university? It just changes the mindset completely.”

Another parent joked, “Why do you think daycare is more expensive than cocaine? Because it’s the best drug on earth.”

Redefining FIRE

While some users insisted FIRE is still possible with kids, many agreed it looks different. “I hit my number and am now coasting,” one parent with three kids shared. “We homeschool the kids and travel 3-4 months out of the year.”

Others stressed that the real benefit of FIRE isn't retiring in your 30s, but gaining flexibility. "FIRE principles are useful in any case," a commenter said. “Even RE by 50 or 55 is a significant accomplishment.”

Some said they keep working not because they have to, but to give their children a stronger foundation. “If you have kids, continue working and building the maximum security net for them,” one person advised. “Provide your kids with this freedom in terms of finances as well as in terms of mindset.”

What's Realistic?

Many commenters agreed that FIRE is much easier for high earners or dual-income households. "FIRE is for most high-income people. It’s hard to do on a low income," one person wrote. Another pointed out, "Possible on low income, but you have to start early, be consistent and religiously frugal."

Ultimately, the conversation boiled down to this: FIRE isn't off the table for parents, but it requires different math and different expectations. “You have to have a lot saved or live a very simple life to FIRE with kids,” one person said. “Not saying impossible, but hard mode.”

Image: Shutterstock