Car Buyer Says Paying Cash Made The Dealer Act Like They 'Just Spoke Fluent Dolphin'—'They're Not Dealerships Anymore. They're Bankerships'

A Reddit post in the r/DaveRamsey community is getting attention after a car buyer described how bizarre it felt to show up at a dealership with actual money. “Nothing says ‘alien lifeform' like showing up with actual money at a dealership,” the post read. “The dealer looks at you like you just spoke fluent dolphin.”

Buyers Say Cash Creates Confusion, Not Perks

Many echoed the original poster's frustration, saying that walking in with cash doesn't get you VIP treatment—it makes you a problem. One person wrote, “Dealerships shouldn't exist, period,” and suggested all car sales should be done online at set prices.

Several Redditors claimed dealers actually raised prices when they mentioned they were paying in cash. Others said the only way to get a good deal was to pretend to finance, agree on a price, and then pay in full. In other words, never admit you're paying cash until it's time to sign.

Financing: A Dealer’s Real Moneymaker

Multiple commenters, including a former finance manager, explained why cash buyers are seen as a threat. “Dealers don't just prefer financing, they profit from it,” one wrote. “Finance = dealer payday. Cash = ‘thanks for the floorplan payoff, now get out.'”

Upsells like extended warranties, maintenance plans, and interest rate markups are easier to sneak in when buyers focus on monthly payments. “It's way easier to convince someone to buy a $2,000 warranty when you say, ‘It's only $14 a month,'” another person noted.

Many Play The System To Win

Dozens of users shared a common workaround: finance the car to get the best price and incentives, then pay off the loan early. One person explained how they saved over $3,000 just by taking the loan and paying it off in 91 days. “It cost me $250 in interest,” they proclaimed.

A few warned to check for early payoff penalties and make sure the dealer still gets their kickback from the lender. “Most dealers need the loan to stay open for 90 to 120 days to keep their bonus,” one Redditor wrote. “Let the 3–4 payments go through, then pay it off if you want. You'll avoid interest for the most part and possibly walk away with a better deal.”

Emotional Toll And Frustration

Many cash buyers said they were treated coldly or even mocked. One recalled a dealer shouting across the lot, “She’s paying in cash!” Another said the dealership wouldn’t even accept cash and asked them to leave and come back with a certified check.

One user summed up the sentiment: “They're not dealerships anymore. They're bankerships.”

Some Dealers Push Back

A few self-identified dealership employees joined the thread to offer perspective. One said their location does about 60% of business in cash or check, and they treat both financing and cash buyers equally. But they admitted those practices vary widely.

Others blamed the system, not the salesperson. “People make it out like this is personal when it's just business,” a commenter wrote. “You’re a number to them.”

The general consensus is that if you’re planning to pay cash, play your cards close. Get the best price first, then decide how you want to pay.

Image: Shutterstock