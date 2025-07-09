Seattle Startup Backed By Khosla Ventures Charges $10,000 For 'Blood Cleaning' That Claims To Make You Biologically 2.61 Years Younger

Longevity startup Circulate Health announced Wednesday that it has raised $12 million in seed funding to expand a pricey outpatient service it calls ‘targeted blood cleaning.'

The treatment, known as therapeutic plasma exchange, removes a patient's blood, separates the liquid plasma, and then returns the blood cells with a replacement fluid. Circulate Health says this process clears out inflammation and biological compounds linked to aging.

According to GeekWire, the procedure costs between $8,000 and $10,000 per session and is not covered by insurance. Since May 2024, the Seattle-based company says it has completed over 1,000 treatments in eight states through a network of 24 clinics.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

A Study Shows Youthful Results But Critics Remain Skeptical

Circulate Health co-founder and CEO Dr. Brad Younggren told GeekWire that they "saw a lot of expected outcomes that would be consistent with cellular rejuvenation."

A study published in Aging Cell by Circulate Health and Buck Institute for Research on Aging observed 42 participants, with one group receiving six plasma exchanges plus a dose of antibodies. That group experienced a 2.61-year average reduction in biological age, according to the company. However, the trial lasted only three to five months, and experts say more research is needed.

Dr. Jeffrey Winters, chair of transfusion medicine at the Mayo Clinic, told the New York Times that the findings do not show the therapy leads to longer or healthier lives. The study's final blood samples showed diminishing effects, suggesting that any benefit may taper off over time.

Trending: BlackRock is calling 2025 the year of alternative assets. One firm from NYC has quietly built a group of 60,000+ investors who have all joined in on an alt asset class previously exclusive to billionaires like Bezos and Gates.

Backed By Khosla Ventures, Built on Research From the Buck Institute

Circulate Health operated in stealth for two years and officially launched in January 2024 when Younggren joined as CEO. According to GeekWire, his co-founder is Dr. Eric Verdin, CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging.

Khosla Ventures led the $12 million seed round, joined by Seaside Ventures and CSC Ventures. Robbie Schwietzer, former chief product officer at 98point6, also joined the Circulate Health team as chief operating officer, GeekWire says.

“We incubated Circulate to explore whether a safe, well-understood therapy like therapeutic plasma exchange could counter the deleterious effects of aging, and offer broader health benefits like potentially removing microplastics from the body,” Khosla Ventures partner Alex Morgan said in the statement. “Early clinical results are promising, and we’re excited to continue backing the team as they work to make therapeutic plasma exchange more accessible to more people.”

See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Longevity Tech is Booming as Wealthy Clients Chase Youth

The U.S. longevity tech market has pulled in $1.8 billion in investment since 2021, according to PitchBook. In 2024 alone, startups in the space raised nearly $300 million as investors doubled down on areas like epigenetic reprogramming and senolytics, fields targeting the root causes of aging rather than just its symptoms.

Backed by visionaries such as Jeff Bezos and Sam Altman, PitchBook says the sector is gaining momentum despite regulatory uncertainty and long development timelines.

Circulate Health's competitors include MaxWell Clinic and Next Health, both offering similar treatments. The difference, Circulate Health claims, according to Geekwire, lies in their replacement fluid: albumin instead of saline, and the addition of targeted antibodies. Younggren said their method aims to improve longevity outcomes beyond what traditional plasma donation protocols offer.

While the treatment remains expensive and uncovered by insurance, Younggren believes it could help prevent costly chronic illness down the line. "This notion of making America healthy again fits right in with what we're trying to do," Younggren told GeekWire.

Read Next: Over the last five years, the price of gold has increased by approximately 83% — Investors like Bill O’Reilly and Rudy Giuliani are using this platform to create customized gold IRAs to help shield their savings from inflation and economic turbulence.

Image: Shutterstock