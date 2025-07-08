'Crazy Unhealthy'—A 19-Year-Old Dave Ramsey Caller Says His Father Is Demanding $2,800 A Month Even Though They Don't Even Live Together

A recent episode of “The Ramsey Show” left co-hosts Jade Warshaw and Ken Coleman stunned when a 19-year-old caller shared that his father has been demanding $2,800 a month from him, despite the two not even living together.

The caller, Austin, said he left home and now lives on his grandfather's farm, yet his dad insists on receiving thousands of dollars each month. He's been complying, sending as much as $3,000 a month for the past four months.

Paying Thousands

When asked why his dad wanted the money, Austin admitted, “I don't know,” and explained that his father provided no real explanation. "I told him I didn't think it was fair," Austin said. "If I'm living away from home and he's not paying any of my expenses, then he shouldn't get any of my money."

Instead of clarifying his reasons, Austin's dad was apparently offended that Austin questioned the payments at all.

Warshaw was visibly shocked, while Coleman labeled the situation as emotional and financial manipulation. "Hear us loud and clear, your dad is manipulating you," Coleman told Austin. "This is crazy unhealthy. There's no good way to stop doing this other than just stop doing it."

Austin also revealed that his dad once told him he wouldn't be considered an adult until he turned 21—a claim tied to his father's belief that his own father had set the same precedent.

Coleman rejected the premise entirely. "This idea that if I lived with him then I'd have to do whatever he says is bonkers," he said.

Encouraged To Move Out Fully

Even though Austin is technically living on his grandfather's farm, his uncle now occupies the home. Austin said his grandfather knows about the payments and is not fully opposed but believes the amount is excessive. "He is not against Dad getting some, but not that much," Austin said.

Warshaw urged Austin to remove himself completely from the situation. "You've already made the first right move by moving out," she said. The next right move for him is to get his own place.

The hosts emphasized the importance of cutting all financial ties to his father to prevent further manipulation or guilt. "$3,000 a month is going to allow you to go get a nice apartment today," Coleman said.

Before ending the call, Coleman had a message for Austin's father, who might hear the show: "This is twisted. It is manipulative. It is wrong. And it is destroying—if it has not already destroyed—the relationship with your son. Stop this nonsense. Let the boy fly."

