Dave Ramsey Caller Says Her Husband Rents A House To His Ex-Girlfriend. Her Late Payments Are Hurting Their Credit And Another Mortgage Deal

A recent episode of “The Ramsey Show” featured a caller who revealed a complicated financial and personal situation that left co-hosts John Delony and Jade Warshaw urging her to take action.

The woman named Beth explained that her husband owns a house in New Jersey that he rents to his ex-girlfriend. He doesn't even collect the rent himself; she pays the mortgage directly, which has only added to the lack of accountability.

The two share a child, which is why the arrangement was initially made. But the caller said the ex has been consistently late on rent, and it’s now affecting their chances of buying a new home.

Late Payments, Damaged Credit

“She's been late on payments,” the caller said, noting that the mortgage is solely in her husband’s name. “In this year alone… she was late on three payments past the 30-day mark.”

According to a deeper credit report, the ex has made about 20 late payments in the last five years. This history has now shown up on the husband’s credit report, jeopardizing their ability to qualify for a mortgage.

“You're not getting a house,” Warshaw said flatly. “Not for a while.”

Delony acknowledged that the husband may have avoided direct involvement to minimize conflict. “He doesn't have an obligation to that mother or that new stepdad. That's their responsibility,” he said.

Time To Sell

Both hosts strongly advised selling the home.

“Y'all got to sell the house,” Delony said. “This has been going on long enough. It's been five years for crying out loud,” Warshaw added. “You’re not throwing them out. You’re giving them five, six months to get their own space. That’s fair. He owns the house.”

The caller said her husband has been responsible with money overall and his credit score is still in the low 700s. But the emotional dynamics of the breakup and desire to provide stability for his daughter had complicated things. Still, both hosts emphasized that the situation had dragged on too long.

“You've been the safety net this whole time,” Warshaw said. “If they’re struggling with $1,100 on this rent, they’re struggling struggling.”

Bigger Picture Questions

Beth also revealed that the father only sees his daughter every other weekend. Delony questioned whether that arrangement still makes sense, especially since it was based on his old work schedule.

“If he is okay seeing his daughter every other weekend, more power to you,” Delony said. “I couldn't live like that. If her new stepdad and her biological mom cannot afford to find a place to live, cannot afford groceries, I’m going to have a different conversation with them in the courts about my daughter’s well-being and safety, right?”

Delony wrapped it up in one line: “I'm not going to burn down my financial life supporting somebody that has no interest in supporting themselves.”

