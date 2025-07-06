Kevin O'Leary Said You've Got To Be Willing To 'Fire Your Mom' If You Want Success Because 'Money Is The Only Thing That Matters'

Would you fire your own mom to get ahead in life? Kevin O'Leary would. In fact, he says you should — if that's what it takes.

"You sacrifice everything, you do anything you possibly can — including firing your mother if you have to — to make that business survive," O'Leary said in an interview over a decade ago with"AfterShark" host Jason Cochran. And while the quote is from 14 years back, the philosophy hasn't aged a day.

"The only thing that matters in life is money," he continued. "Money is the blood of life and the blood of business. Without it, you're dead."

Don't Miss:

Invest early in CancerVax's breakthrough tech aiming to disrupt a $231B market. Back a bold new approach to cancer treatment with high-growth potential.

Tired of Grid Failures and Charging Deserts? This Startup Has a Solar Fix and $25M+ in Sales — Now Raising at $3/Share

It's a harsh take, sure. But it's classic Mr. Wonderful — the name he earned for delivering harsh truths on "Shark Tank" and Canada's "Dragon's Den." And if you think he's exaggerating, you don't know O'Leary.

He wasn't talking to billionaires or private equity titans. He was talking about everyday people trying to get ahead — people with an idea, a plan, maybe a small business, or just a dream they want to take seriously. And he was warning them: the road to success is not smooth, fair, or balanced.

"If somebody says to you life is balance — it's just simply not true," he said. "If you're a real entrepreneur, there is no balance. You work on your business 24/7."

That kind of tunnel vision might sound extreme, but according to O'Leary, it's exactly what it takes to beat the odds. And the odds are brutal.

Trending: Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

Today's Best Finance Deals

Roughly 20% of small businesses fail within their first year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Around 50% don't survive past five. Those numbers don't lie — and neither does O'Leary. Sitting at the "Shark Tank" table, he's seen what separates those who make it from those who vanish after a season or two of hustle. It's not just about ideas. It's about grit, obsession, and an unapologetic willingness to prioritize success over everything else.

"Once you have success, once you have the personal freedom, you can pursue many other interests," he explained. "But until you get it done the first time, nothing else matters in the end."

So no, maybe O'Leary doesn't literally want you to walk into your mom's office and hand her a pink slip. But he is saying you should be willing to. Because if family, comfort, or even your own sleep is more important than the goal, you probably won't get there.

It's not for everyone. Most people don't operate this way — and maybe that's the point.

Because to O'Leary, success doesn't wait for anyone. It demands everything.

And if you're not prepared to give it — even if it means cutting ties with the people you love — the money probably won't come.

Whether that makes him cold or clear-eyed depends on how badly you want to win.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock