A 57-Year-Old Asks If He Can Retire At 60: 'I'd Like To Plan For Annual Expenses Of $80,000 Per Year'

It takes multiple decades for most people to save enough money for their retirement. You have to grow your income, regularly invest your money, and capitalize on opportunities to minimize your tax bill.

A 57-year-old is approaching the finish line and wants enough flexibility to retire at 60. The Redditor shared details about their net worth and laid out how much they want to spend.

"I'd like to plan for annual expenses of $80,000 per year," the Redditor said.

Is the Redditor being realistic with their goals, or is retiring at 60 a bit of a stretch? Redditors chimed in with their thoughts in the comments.

The Redditor's Finances

The Redditor is unmarried with no kids and has a $1.9 million net worth. Almost $1 million is in retirement accounts, while another $652,000 is in a brokerage account. All of the retirement funds are accessible penalty-free by the time the Redditor wants to retire.

The financial picture gets even better when the Redditor mentions they have a $750,000 home that is fully paid off and a car that has also been paid off. The Redditor currently earns $133,000 per year at a job they enjoy and have a reasonable commute.

The Redditor didn't mention their current bills, but with the house and car paid off, the bills are likely low. That was an insight from the top commenter. Another mentioned they would be surprised if the Redditor had any real debt with no mortgage or car payments.

Finances Aren't The Issue

Some people said the Redditor could retire tomorrow, and the prospects will look even better if the Redditor works until turning 60. That's three additional years of saving money in tax-advantaged accounts and letting your portfolio grow before you have to start withdrawing from it.

If the Redditor follows the 4% withdrawal rule and wants to spend $80,000 per year, the individual needs a $2 million portfolio to retire safely. The Redditor is close enough to that goal and doesn't have to contend with mortgage payments anymore.

The Redditor has saved and invested enough money to have a good retirement. The stock market may experience corrections, but if the Redditor puts their capital into more conservative assets, the drops will be less than average.

Why Retire Right Now?

Most people leave the workforce early when they despise their jobs, co-workers, or work environment. However, the Redditor mentioned that they like the job, go-workers, and organization. The commute is even a good one, according to the original poster.

If the Redditor retires at 60, the individual will have nothing to do. The Redditor is unmarried and has no kids. While retiring will give the Redditor more time to explore hobbies, fulfilling work offers a sense of purpose that you can't get from hobbies.

If the Redditor really wanted, they could consider taking an extra day off each week, but a sedentary life can get quite boring in a hurry. The Redditor seems to have a solid set-up, and it's important to consider what the Redditor will gain from retiring early that they don't have right now. When extra time turns into idle time, it can become a problem.

