'My Body's Getting Achier Every Day': Disabled Veteran With $7,500 Monthly Income And No Savings — Should He Retire Or Wait 3 More Years?

A 100% disabled veteran with a steady income and growing aches is considering whether to retire now or wait a few more years. In a recent post on Reddit's r/retirement forum, he explained his situation: he enjoys his job, but not like he used to. He and his wife bring in $7,500 a month (including her early Social Security benefits), have little savings, and own a home with $350,000 in equity.

He's wondering: Is it wise to walk away from a career now, or should he push through for a couple more years and save $100,000 first?

Health and Time Are Pressing Concerns

The veteran mentioned that "life happened," which is why there's not much in savings. However, the couple's medical needs are covered — he has VA benefits, and his wife is on Medicare with supplemental insurance.

Still, health is top of mind. "My body is getting achier every day," he wrote. And for many in similar situations, the question becomes whether it's worth exchanging time and well-being now for more financial security later.

One Reddit commenter offered this perspective: "You may be trading money you don't need for time you don't get more of." It's a reminder that waiting too long could result in fewer healthy years to enjoy retirement.

Budgeting Is Key to Confidence

Others pointed out that the missing piece in this veteran's puzzle is a clear picture of his spending. One commenter advised tracking expenses to see whether $7,500 a month would realistically cover their needs. "Our experience is spending doesn’t naturally go down in retirement," they said. In fact, discretionary spending like travel may even increase.

Another practical suggestion: Try living on that $7,500 budget for six months while still working, and save the rest. This "test run" could offer peace of mind — or highlight unexpected financial gaps.

Have a Retirement Plan — Beyond the Finances

Financials aside, several commenters stressed the importance of knowing what you want to do in retirement, not just when to start it. "Make sure you retire to something — golf, garden, fishing, and your community," one said. "Don't just retire."

Another added: "No reason to retire unless you’re clear on how you’ll spend your time every day." Having a strong sense of purpose can make the transition smoother and more fulfilling.

Downsizing Could Unlock Cash

The couple's $350,000 in home equity may become a powerful resource, especially if they choose to downsize. Selling the home could provide a financial buffer and reduce living costs — but that plan may take time to execute, and housing markets can fluctuate.

Final Thoughts

This veteran's situation reflects a common dilemma: Should you step away from work when it starts taking a toll on your body — or push through a few more years to build more financial security?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer, but some strategies — like tracking spending, test-driving your retirement budget, and thinking ahead about lifestyle goals — can make the decision easier.

As one commenter put it, "You'll know when you're ready." But doing the math and making a plan could help that moment arrive with confidence instead of concern.

