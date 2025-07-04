Facing Stage 4 Cancer At 52, She's Still Working — But Needs Answers On Social Security For Her Family

At just 52 years old, a woman has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. A non-smoker who had worked full-time since age 22, she now faces a terminal illness while trying to support her husband and three children — including one still in middle school. Although she's still working, she knows that may not last much longer.

She recently shared her story on Reddit's r/SocialSecurity forum. She wrote, "Trying to figure out what program(s) I can qualify for through SS… I have tried to research this but it never feels complete."

Her post drew helpful replies, and her situation shines a light on what others facing a similar diagnosis might expect from Social Security — and how to navigate the process.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Compassionate Allowance Could Help Fast-Track Benefits

The Social Security Administration includes several types of lung cancer — including Stage 4 non-small cell and small cell lung cancer — on its Compassionate Allowances list. This program fast-tracks claims for people with certain serious conditions that clearly meet SSA's disability standards.

That means someone like the Reddit poster can often get a quicker decision — sometimes in just a few weeks — once medical records are submitted. But there's a catch: To qualify, she needs to stop working or reduce her income below the limit.

As one commenter noted, "If you're still working, you cannot earn gross wages over $1,620 per month," referring to the 2025 threshold for Substantial Gainful Activity. If someone earns more than that, SSA may deny the claim — regardless of the diagnosis.

Trending: Invest early in CancerVax's breakthrough tech aiming to disrupt a $231B market. Back a bold new approach to cancer treatment with high-growth potential.

The TERI Flag: What It Means for Terminal Illness Cases

Because her illness is considered terminal, her application could be flagged as a TERI, or terminal illness, case. These are also processed quickly and tracked closely by Social Security staff.

The SSA defines terminal illness as a condition that is untreatable and expected to result in death. A Stage 4 metastatic cancer diagnosis meets this standard. But to activate TERI processing, applicants must clearly state this on the phone or application, or provide medical records that confirm it.

One Reddit user urged strongly against filing a TERI claim online, stating that "all SSA offices have Teri appointment time slots that's available within a few days or a couple weeks."0



Instead, they recommend calling your local SSA office directly and scheduling a phone interview. This approach allows SSA staff to walk applicants through the forms and ensure a TERI flag is added.

See Also: Tired of Grid Failures and Charging Deserts? This Startup Has a Solar Fix and $25M+ in Sales — Now Raising at $3/Share

Support for Children and Families

If approved for disability, this woman's 13-year-old child would also be eligible for benefits. SSA provides dependent benefits to minor children of disabled workers — typically 50% of the parent's monthly benefit, subject to a family maximum.

Her adult children in college may not qualify, but the youngest child's support could help with ongoing expenses during such a difficult time.

The Bottom Line

For people facing a terminal diagnosis like the Reddit poster, time matters. Getting a fast and accurate Social Security claim on file could ease financial stress for their family — but knowing the right steps makes all the difference.

That means calling the local SSA office, asking for a TERI claim interview, and reducing work hours if needed to stay below income thresholds. While it's an overwhelming time, help is available — and the system has processes in place to respond quickly when serious illness occurs.

Read Next: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Image: Shutterstock