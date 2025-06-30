Mark Cuban Slams Insurers Over High Deductibles, Urges Josh Hawley To 'Change The Game' With Two-Part Plan

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has voiced his concerns over the manipulative practices of insurance companies, suggesting a need for radical changes in the healthcare sector.

What Happened: Cuban, in a post on X on Sunday, criticized insurance companies for designing plans with unaffordable deductibles. He explained that when plan holders can’t afford these deductibles, they avoid seeking care, allowing insurance companies to pocket the premiums without covering any healthcare costs.

He also highlighted how hospitals bear the financial burden when patients can’t pay, leading to inflated fees to compensate for these losses.

His post was a response to Senator Josh Hawley‘s post, which questioned the ethics of insurance companies consulting with firms like McKinsey to design programs that exploit policyholders.

Cuban suggested that Sen. Josh Hawley “freak them out and change the game”.

The Cost Plus Drugs Founder pitched a tough new proposal targeting insurance companies: Firstly, if an insurer or its subsidiary is fined by the government, it would face increasing bans from doing business with HHS—1 year for the first fine, 3 years for the second, and 5 years for the third.

Secondly, to work with the government or get plan approvals, insurers would have to publicly disclose their entire general ledger, including all subsidiary entries.

“If you got nothing to hide, hide nothing,” added Cuban,

Why It Matters: Cuban’s comments come in the wake of his recent proposal to eliminate traditional insurance premiums and introduce transparent pricing in the healthcare sector. His proposal, was sparked by increasing frustration over insurance clawbacks and rising costs.

Even previously, Cuban criticized insurance companies for designing plans with low premiums and high deductibles, a strategy he believes is beneficial for insurance companies but detrimental to patients. In another instance, Cuban called the practice of charging exorbitant deductibles to low-income individuals a criminal act.

