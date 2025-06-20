Humphrey Yang Shares The 1 Thing To Propel Your Career In 1 Year: 'After That 260-Day Streak, I Had A Million Followers On TikTok'

Humphrey Yang has been sharing financial insights for several years. He also talks about how he grew his business from time to time, and he revealed a major detail about his TikTok growth.

Yang explains how one streak made the difference and catapulted his personal brand in front of raving fans.

"After that 260-day streak, I had a million followers on TikTok," he said.

Yang revealed what the streak was and how it played a role in his success.

Yang Posted Every Day For 260 Days

The TikTok video started with a small clip from fellow Tiktoker Kellie Turner, who mentioned that you can grow your TikTok significantly in a single year if you commit to posting every single day.

Yang then leaned on his personal experience of posting 260 consecutive TikTok videos in 2020. He went from having a new TikTok to more than one million followers after adhering to that streak.

It's easy to give up on social media after one month of consistent posting. However, Yang continued to post daily for several months before reaching 1 million followers. As with most creators, Yang didn't experience success right out of the gate. If you want to be successful with social media, you must have a long-term vision and be willing to produce content that gets low engagement for a few months before building momentum.

His success on TikTok also translated into more YouTube subscribers. He was growing his YouTube channel while taking part in the 260-day posting streak and has more than 1.7 million YouTube subscribers right now.

He Didn't Stop Posting

The 260-day streak gave him a lot of momentum, but Yang didn't stop once he snapped his streak. He mentioned that he posted 1,100 videos over the past five years. That's an average of 220 videos per year.

Yang's ability to show up more than the average person has helped him attract more viewers than the average person. Quality matters also, as people will be turned off by low-quality content.

Yang said that you will get better at creating TikTok videos as you do them more often. It's just like working on your muscles in the gym. Exercising once every month won't do you much good, but if you show up daily, the results will eventually follow.

You Get Known For Something

One of the benefits of posting so often is that you eventually get known for something. That's how Yang described one of the benefits of posting so often, and it helped him become a finance personality.

He further explained that brands and money opportunities may arrive once you establish yourself in a niche, especially as your audience grows. Then, it's possible to become a full-time content creator.

You don't have to be the top expert in your industry to start creating videos. You just have to know more than the average person. As you create more videos, your knowledge will expand, and you will attract more followers.

