Someone Finally Said It: 'I Make Decent Money, But No Matter What I Do, It Feels Impossible To Get Ahead'

A Reddit user recently asked a question that hit close to home: “How is everyone actually affording to live right now?” The post, shared on the r/povertyfinance subreddit, got hundreds of replies.

Plenty of people related to the question, but what really stood out was the confession: “I make decent money, but no matter what I do, it feels impossible to get ahead.”

Struggling Is The New Normal

The top-rated comment summed up the mood: “Only spending money on groceries, bills and gas. Can’t afford anything besides that.” Others chimed in with similar stories: living off rice and rotisserie chicken, skipping everything except essentials, and still falling short.

Multigenerational living came up again and again. People in their 30s and 40s openly admitted to moving back in with parents or siblings just to stay afloat. “I moved in with my sister. I’m 40. Unemployed thirteen months from full-time work. It sucks,” one person said. Another added, “My daughter and I moved back in with my parents. At least we have that option, idk what we would do if we didn't.”

For those who don’t have that kind of safety net, things feel even more dire. “The broke runs deep in this family tree,” one commenter wrote. “Which is how we ended up on this sub in the first place. I wish I had some pride that I could let get in my way.”

Debt, Exhaustion And Delayed Gratification

A lot of people admitted they are simply going into debt. “I’m racking up debt and about to take money out of my 401(k). I’m not gonna retire anyway,” one person said. Others are working 60- to 70-hour weeks or juggling multiple side hustles just to stay afloat.

One person broke it down: DoorDash DASH, plasma donation, cleaning houses, bartering for gym memberships, batch cooking and cutting their own hair. “All of this is tiring and takes mad discipline, but I’m trying to stay focused on my goals. Delayed gratification.”

Some say staying single has helped their finances. “Broke up with my partner and now I'm pocketing an extra $2,000 a month. Turns out spending money on food and dates for a second person costs a ton,” one person wrote. But others pushed back, saying relationships can actually help if both people are financially responsible.

No Room For Mistakes

Even people who say they’re doing okay admit that one emergency can wipe them out. “Literally just got a couple months of emergency fund saved up by spending only on food and housing. And then my dog has a $1,500 vet bill,” someone shared. “I was so proud of myself for getting a little ahead.”

Homeowners face their own set of issues. People listed surprise costs like mold, broken pipes, tree removal and furnace repairs. “Everything breaks all the time,” one person said. Another added, “There’s no such thing as one home project, when one thing breaks, expect at least three other things to crap out on you.”

Choosing Frugality Or Being Forced Into It

Some try to live intentionally frugal lives. One person said they live on $30,000 a year despite earning more than $100,000. Another shared that they haven't bought new clothes in three years and mend their own whenever possible.

But others say they’re just surviving, not choosing a minimalist lifestyle. “I'm frugal af and still don't know how people are doing it. I wouldn’t call what I'm doing ‘living,’ it’s more like surviving.”

For many, doing everything “right” still doesn't result in financial security.

Image: Shutterstock