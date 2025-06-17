Single Mom Discovers Care Facility Continued Receiving Her Son's $30/Month SSDI Payments, Even 8 Months After Reunification

When a single mom regained custody of her son after a stint in the foster care system and various inpatient facilities for behavioral concerns, she thought things would finally settle down. But nearly a year later, she discovered something unexpected — someone else had still been receiving her child's monthly Supplemental Security Income payments.

The situation has raised questions about how disability benefits are handled for children in state care, and what happens when they return to their families.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

A Trail of $30 Payments

The mother, who shared her story anonymously on a Reddit forum dedicated to Social Security issues, explained that she temporarily lost custody of her 10-year-old son. Due to behavioral challenges, he couldn't be placed with a stable foster family and was eventually sent to an inpatient psychiatric facility, where he remained for close to a year.

He was discharged and returned home in July 2024. But it wasn't until months later — while applying for food assistance — that the mother learned her son was receiving $30 per month in unearned income. She hadn't known anything about him being approved for SSI during his time away.

"I was clueless," she wrote. After speaking with her old caseworker, she got little clarity. It wasn't until March that she received a letter from the Social Security Administration, informing her she needed to apply to become her son's representative payee — someone who manages benefits on behalf of someone else.

She completed the interview and submitted paperwork in April. But by early June, she still hadn't received any updates, despite several follow-up calls to her local SSA office.

Trending: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Why Was the Facility Still Getting Paid?

According to SSA rules, when a child is in a medical institution — and Medicaid or another insurance program is covering the cost — their SSI payment is usually capped at $30 per month. This payment may go to the facility directly to help cover any incidental costs of care.

In this case, even though the boy had left the facility in July 2024, records show someone continued receiving the $30 monthly payment for at least another eight months after he was reunified with his mother.

"If I had kept getting his benefits after he left my care, I'd be in big trouble," the mom noted. Now she's asking whether she's entitled to any of those missed funds.

Next Steps and Unanswered Questions

The mother has since been approved to act as her son's representative payee, and was told the monthly benefit will increase now that he lives at home. But delays at the Social Security office have left her frustrated.

See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation

Online commenters pointed out that the facility may have applied for SSI to qualify the child for specialized Medicaid coverage — not uncommon in these situations. Others advised the mother to contact the SSA directly to report the overpayment and clarify her son's eligibility moving forward.

It remains to be seen whether she'll receive back pay for the months he was home but not receiving his benefits. The SSA has procedures in place to recover or redirect funds if a payee receives money they're no longer entitled to — but how that plays out in this case is unclear.

What Families Can Learn

This story highlights how important it is for parents and guardians to stay informed about any government benefits their children may qualify for — especially when custody arrangements change. It also underscores how complex navigating systems like Social Security can be, even for those doing everything by the book.

If you're in a similar situation, the SSA encourages you to contact your local office or visit ssa.gov to learn more about representative payees and SSI eligibility.

Read Next:

The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare ?

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!

Image: Shutterstock