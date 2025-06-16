Trump's Tariffs Could Trigger New Cybersecurity Scams – Here's What You Should Watch Out For

As new tariffs take effect as part of President Donald Trump's trade policy, cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm: scammers are seizing this moment of confusion to trick consumers into handing over money or sensitive personal information.

Here's what you need to know to protect yourself.

Why Tariff Confusion Creates a Perfect Scam Setup

Tariffs are essentially taxes on imported goods, usually paid by the companies bringing those products into the U.S. These businesses often pass the cost to consumers through higher prices. But that doesn't mean you should be paying tariffs directly — something scammers are counting on you not knowing.

Scammers "will use the fact that people don't know a lot about tariffs," James Lee, president of the Identity Theft Resource Center, told CNBC.

That lack of clarity, combined with recent changes in U.S. trade deals, creates the "perfect storm for cybercriminals," said Theresa Payton, CEO of Fortalice Solutions.

Scammers are using fake emails, texts, and social media posts to impersonate government agencies, retailers, and delivery services. Their goal? To trick you into believing you owe a tariff or qualify for bogus relief payments.

The Scams to Watch For

According to cybersecurity experts and media reports, here are the most common scam types emerging:

1. Fake Package Fees

You might get an email claiming that your package is being held until you pay a tariff. It could look like it’s from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection or a delivery company and may have a link to pay on another website.

Steve Weisman, a law professor at Bentley University and creator of Scamicide.com, explains this could be a scam — even if someone shows up at your door pretending to be a delivery worker. Legitimate tariffs for personal deliveries are rare and usually handled at the time of purchase.

2. ‘Tariff Relief' Offers

Emails, texts, and ads on social media platforms have offered phony "tariff relief" payments, according to CNBC. Payton told CNBC that legitimate retailers are unlikely to encourage tariff avoidance and that these scams will have a sense of urgency that pressure consumers into accepting them.



Clicking those links can lead to phishing websites or marketing traps that collect your private details. The FBI warns these offers are completely fake.

3. Spoofed Government or Retail Emails

Scammers are registering fake websites with names like "U.S. Tariffs" to make their messages seem legitimate. They may even use near-identical email addresses to mimic real agencies. Cybersecurity firm BforeAI tracked around 300 suspicious domain names tied to tariff scams in the first quarter of this year.

Three Red Flags to Avoid

Experts recommend looking out for these signs:

Unsolicited and urgent messages: Be skeptical of any message urging you to "pay now to avoid tariffs" or offering immediate "relief." Real businesses don't pressure you this way.

Unfamiliar links or emails: Double-check email addresses, spelling errors, and URLs. If anything looks off, don't click.

Lack of transparency: Legitimate charges should come with clear documentation, like the official CBP Form 7501. If details are vague or hidden, it's likely a scam.

How To Stay Safe

The Better Business Bureau and other watchdogs recommend the following steps:

Don't share personal or financial information with unknown senders.

Avoid clicking on unsolicited links or attachments.

Verify with the company or agency through their official website — not through the message you received.

Report suspected scams to the BBB's Scam Tracker or the FTC.

Scammers are counting on confusion to do their dirty work. By staying alert and informed, you can avoid falling for these new tariff-related traps.

Image: Shutterstock