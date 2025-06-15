A Millennial Living Paycheck To Paycheck With $100K In Debt Says, 'I Should Be Freaking Out, But I Just Don't Have The Energy Anymore'

A 36-year-old Reddit user resonated deeply with fellow millennials after posting openly about their financial situation. They say they live paycheck to paycheck, have over $100,000 in debt, no savings and, perhaps most surprisingly, don't feel panicked about it. “I should be freaking out, but I just don't have the energy anymore,” they wrote.

Exhausted, Not Defeated

They explained that the bulk of their debt came from a private university degree in archaeology and classics that cost $200,000. Although they’ve managed to pay a significant portion down, they still owe about $40,000. Add to that a $30,000 auto loan and a personal loan taken out to help cover bills when student loan payments were $1,000 a month pre-COVID. “I couldn't afford to pay them and my other bills. So I got a personal loan.”

“Maybe it's the state of the world and not knowing what's going to happen in the next few months, let alone years,” he wrote. “Or maybe I've just grown numb to my situation.”

The poster, who now works as a traveling contractor in a scientific field, said their current approach is simple: “I will either figure it out and make it work or I won't. But I can't bring myself to fret anymore.”

“A few years ago I would have freaked out and sent myself into a panic attack,” the person wrote. “And now it's here and I honestly don't care.”

A Widespread Sentiment

In the replies, many reflected those feelings of burnout, resignation and financial paralysis. One commenter put it plainly: “I'm 39, just got laid off from my job of 13 years and I'm about to lose my apartment due to rent increase. I feel ya OP.”

Multiple people shared stories of six-figure debts, stagnant wages, medical emergencies, and housing instability. A recurring theme was the feeling that no matter how hard they work, they’re falling behind.

“It seems like every time we’ve finally ‘leveled up’ in jobs, raises, etc., there’s been a huge jump in costs along with it,” wrote one person. “We can never get our heads above the water.”

Another person shared that their household income fell from six figures to just $25,000 in two years. With over $100,000 in debt, they said they were forced to put their home up for sale.

Some shared that they've given up on the idea of retirement altogether. “I’ve resigned myself to working until I die,” one said.

Acceptance Or Apathy?

Though the post received plenty of support, a few commenters pushed back. “I understand the exhaustion, but I don’t think this is normal,” one person replied. Another warned, “You should not be perfectly okay with your situation. It's one thing to recognize and acknowledge your reality, but you need to use that clarity to inform your actions and decisions going forward.”

Even the poster admitted that while their mindset helps them cope, it’s probably not the healthiest: “People do have this exact thinking when it comes to their health. And it's definitely not healthy. And it's probably not healthy for me to think this way either. But I've done my freaking out for years and it's never done any good.”

Still, the overwhelming tone in the thread was solidarity, not judgment, and many said the post made them feel less alone.

Image: Shutterstock