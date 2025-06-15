Dave Ramsey Tells The Caller, 'Bump Him On The Head, Girl,' Warns Against Letting A 22-Year-Old Son Move In Without Paying What He Owes

A mother recently called into “The Ramsey Show” to get advice about her 22-year-old son, and Dave Ramsey did not hold back.

Her son, who is graduating debt-free from college this month thanks to the “sacrifice” of his parents, racked up a $700 urgent care bill after ignoring his parents' advice to use the on-campus clinic. The parents paid $500 of the bill and asked him to pay the remaining $200 to teach him some financial responsibility. But the son flat-out refused.

Ramsey Warns Against Entitlement

The caller explained that her son planned to move back home for the summer while completing an internship. "No way. There's consequences to being a butt," Ramsey said. "He doesn’t get to live there rent-free if he doesn’t pay a bill because it’s your responsibility when it’s not."

The mom said her son believes the parents should cover the entire bill since he's still on their health plan. But Ramsey and his co-host Ken Coleman weren't having it.

"You’re not going to move in here until you pay that bill," Ramsey continued. "I’ll let you live here rent-free to get a good start, not for being an entitled brat."

Coleman got especially fired up when the mom mentioned that she was planning to play the clip of the call to her son. Talking directly to him, he said, "Dude, you need a reality check. You ought to be apologizing to your parents and groveling all over yourself in gratitude for all they’ve done for you," he said. "You went to a place that I told you not to. You’ve got a $700 problem. It’s not Mom and I’s problem."

“If you’re big enough to get yourself in this mess, you’re big enough to get yourself [out],” Ramsey added.

Gratitude Starts Young

Ramsey then pivoted to a broader message: Gratitude and humility must be taught early. "Everything when you’re parenting is a muscle that must be built," he said. "Gratitude leads to and helps you as it grows inside a child. A grateful child becomes a humble child."

He explained that these traits, once deeply rooted, shape adults who understand the value of personal responsibility, appreciate the support they’ve been given, and recognize that respect and opportunity must be earned, not expected or demanded. Such individuals are more likely to approach challenges with humility, make thoughtful financial choices, and avoid placing undue expectations on others.

