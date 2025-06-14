Tori Dunlap Encourages People To Think About Their Motivation For Becoming Rich: 'I Want To Be Rich Because Of The Options Money Affords Me'

Everyone wants to be rich, but getting clear on your motivation can give you the extra motivation to boost your income and build wealth. That's why financial TikToker Tori Dunlap encouraged her audience to get clear on why they want money.

"I want to be rich because of the options money affords me," she explained.

More Money Leads To Greater Lifestyle Flexibility

Dunlap focuses on growing her wealth due to the additional flexibility money provides. You can go on vacations, have less stress about making monthly mortgage payments, and access a greater range of experiences.

She pointed out that you can escape from an unsafe situation if you become rich. This can include a hazardous workplace or a toxic work culture. It can also include not being financially dependent on an unfaithful spouse.

Many people use money as a roadblock when saying they can't do certain things. Instead of viewing the lack of money as a roadblock, think about how your life would change if you put in the work to improve your financial situation. Having a growth-oriented mindset can help you earn enough income where things that previously felt out of reach become quite possible.

Think About Who You Want To Support

Dunlap's TikTok video went into some of the options you have if you make more money, but the video didn't only focus on what you can do for yourself with the extra money. She also encouraged people to think about causes they believe in and pay their parents for all of their sacrifices.

Some people don't want to spend money on themselves besides the necessities. However, if you think about a person or an organization you want to support, it may give you the extra inspiration to start a side hustle, ask for a raise, or switch to a higher-paying job.

If you're single, you may also want to think about saving up and building your career for the day that you may become a parent. Even if you don't intend on marrying or having kids, it's good to have this motivation in mind just in case you change your mind. That way, if you want to become a parent, you have put yourself in a better financial position to make it happen.

The Pursuit Of Wealth Is Not Greedy

Dunlap wraps up her TikTok by saying that pursuing wealth is not an act of greed. She explained that pursuing more money is simply a way to give yourself more options.

Viewing money and greed as two sides of the same coin is a dangerous mindset, as it can be a mental hurdle that limits your ability to grow your income. If you despise something or view it as the cause of many bad things in the world, you won't be inspired to work hard to attract more money into your life.

Dunlap isn't building her wealth just for the sake of having a second comma or determining how much she can earn in her lifetime. Instead, she views money as a tool that gives you more choices. Framing money in this way can lead to a healthier mentality that makes it easier to grow your earnings.

