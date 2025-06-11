Think You're Rich? Here's the Income and Net Worth It Actually Takes To Join the Top 1%, 5%, and 10%

Everyone's got their own definition of "rich." For some, it's never checking price tags. For others, it's just not stressing over bills. But when it comes to hard numbers—income and net worth—there's a pretty clear line between being comfortable and being among the country's financial elite.

So what does it really take to land in the top 10%, 5%, or even the 1% of earners in America?

Today's Best Finance Deals

The Top 10% Club

You might be surprised to learn that you don't need to be a millionaire to crack the top 10%. An individual bringing in around $132,000 a year is already there, according to data from the Social Security Administration. For households, it's a bit higher—closer to $216,000. Not chump change, but still within reach for high-earning professionals or dual-income families.

Don't Miss:

Top 5%: A Big Jump

To move up a tier, you're looking at a household income of around $352,000. That's more than three times the U.S. median income and enough to be considered truly upper class in most areas. Even here, geography matters—a $352,000 salary in Mississippi goes a lot further than the same number in New York or California.

Top 1%: Where the Air Gets Thin

Now for the real high-flyers. To join the top 1% nationally, you'll typically need to earn between $750,000 and $800,000 a year. Some states set the bar even higher—Connecticut's threshold is a jaw-dropping $955,000. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, the top 1% line is around $375,000.

But income is only half the story.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

What About Net Worth?

Income fluctuates. Net worth builds over time—and it's what really determines long-term wealth.

According to the 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances by the Federal Reserve, households in the top 10% typically have a net worth between $970,000 and $1.9 million. To reach the top 5%, you'll need somewhere between $1.2 million and $2.7 million. And if you're aiming for the top 1%? That starts at a hefty $11.6 million and climbs from there.

What Americans Think It Takes To Be Rich

Interestingly, most people aim much lower according to the Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey. Millennials believe $2.2 million qualifies as rich, while Gen Z says just $1.2 million. Boomers peg it closer to $2.8 million.

There's also a difference between feeling "comfortable" and "rich." The average American says they'd feel financially comfortable with a net worth around $778,000—well below any of these top-tier thresholds.

See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

So, Are You Rich?

If you're pulling in six figures and saving steadily, you may not be in the 1% yet—but you're likely ahead of the game. Rich, it turns out, is more than just a number—it's a moving target, and where you live matters almost as much as what you earn.

Still curious where you land? A good rule of thumb: if you're wondering whether you're rich, you probably don't feel it yet—but that doesn't mean you're not getting close.

Read Next:

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share with a $1000 minimum.

Image: Shutterstock