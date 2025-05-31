They 'Just Found Out Yesterday' About Winning A '$1.5M Judgment 28 Years Ago.' Now They're Asking: What Do I Even Do With This?

One poster recently surprised Reddit’s r/legaladvice community after discovering that their father had been awarded a $1.5 million court judgment nearly three decades ago—and never knew about it.

The post, titled “Won $1.5M judgement 28 years ago and just found out yesterday,” got a lot of attention after the person explained how they came across the information by accident. "Yesterday, while searching the Bronx County court records for my father in a separate matter, we found record of a workers’ comp case filed on his behalf in ’97," the person wrote.

‘Father Had No Idea’

According to the post, the poster’s father lost three fingers in a factory accident in 1996. The family had recently immigrated to the U.S. at the time, and he spoke no English. "The issue is my father had no idea that this lawsuit was even filed," the poster wrote.

Though he sat for a deposition, he was allegedly told by the company that nothing would come of the case. The family then moved, changed phone numbers, and assumed that was the end of it.

They later added, “It feels to me like things weren't handled correctly and I want to make sure he is compensated appropriately as our lives could have been much different had he received this money.”

Expired Judgment?

Most commenters were quick to point out that New York judgments typically expire after 20 years unless they are renewed.

"In New York, a judgment is deemed unenforceable after 20 years. If nothing was done to renew the judgment, it's dead now," wrote one commenter, who identified themselves as a lawyer.

However, several people noted that exceptions exist in cases involving fraud or malpractice. “Sometimes the law allows for an extension of deadlines where there’s fraud or another good reason,” one person pointed out.

Another added, “If the lawyer collected on the judgment, then a claim could exist against the lawyer for your father’s share.”

But, as someone said, “I'd be afraid someone filed and collected on his behalf without ever telling him, maybe even someone at the company.”

What To Do Now

Redditors with legal experience weighed in with suggestions on what steps to take. First on the list: track down the original attorney or firm. Even if they have since left the industry, they may still have records or owe a duty to account for any funds.

"Contacting the attorney would be a very helpful start," wrote one poster familiar with bar association procedures. "There's a decent chance they still have a hard copy of the files in a box somewhere."

Another crucial step? Search the New York State Comptroller's unclaimed funds database. Multiple commenters said they had found forgotten funds owed to them through the site. One even commented, "I just made my rent this month" after finding a claim in their name.

And if it turns out the money was never paid? The family may have a legal malpractice case if the attorney failed to inform them of the judgment or disbursed funds improperly.

Might Not Be the Windfall It Sounds Like

A few commenters speculated that the case might have involved subrogation, where the workers’ compensation insurer sues a third party – like the machine manufacturer – on the injured worker’s behalf. In that case, most or all of the money could have gone to reimburse the insurer.

Still, the original poster is determined to pursue answers: "We'll be contacting the original lawyer and a few other avenues mentioned here," they wrote.

