A Husband Asks, 'Can Someone Confirm My Wife's Spending Is Delusional?' He Points To $6,769 Spent On Dining Out In Just 90 Days

A recent Reddit post from a frustrated husband in the r/Dave Ramsey subreddit caught people’s attention after asking if his wife's spending habits were out of line. His main complaint? Over the last 90 days, the family spent $6,769 on dining out alone.

“Luckily we are positive net worth,” he wrote. “But she is delaying our retirement saying her spending is normal for having 2 kids. I cover probably 80-90% of essentials from my side.”

According to his breakdown, they also spent $1,330 on groceries during the same period, along with $1,230 on supplies, $1,250 on healthcare, $560 on gas, and $1,200 on other expenses.

Reddit Reacts: ‘That’s Almost $30K a Year’

The response was swift and nearly unanimous. One commenter was particularly direct: “Dining out isn't just delusional, it's irresponsible and incredibly selfish. That's almost $30k a year.” They also pointed out that if they placed that money with a financial advisor, “at $2k a month, and they earned an average of 12%, you have almost $650k in 15 years.”

Another person added their own math of how much they could get over 30 years if they invested that money: “$6769 was for 3 months, so $27k/year. Turns into $3 mil in 30 years at 8%.”

Others were comparing themselves: “We make $380k a year and eat out about $500/month. That dining out number is terrifying.”

‘Stop Saying “I Cover Most of the Bills”‘

While many were focused on the spending itself, others pushed the husband to reconsider how he approached the issue.

“Stop saying ‘I cover most of the bills…' you are we,” one person said, pointing to the importance of shared financial responsibility in a marriage, something Dave Ramsey often teaches and preaches.

Another chimed in with, “This reads more like a marriage issue than a money issue. Does she handle all of the child rearing and housework? Get off the spreadsheet and be the partner your wife needs and communicate through this issue.”

Still, others called for practical changes instead of blame. “Cut dining out to a quarter of that and add 1-2 grand to groceries and cook more – problem solved.”

Context Matters

Many asked for more context, like income and lifestyle. Some speculated that the high numbers may be inflated by convenience apps like DoorDash. The original poster later clarified that his wife eats out “2x a day at nice restaurants always with extra appetiser or entree with some meal for kids.”

Another commenter couldn't believe it: “That is not normal. Eating out is luxury, a treat. Eating out twice a day is not normal. She is choosing eating out over your future.”

Others shared how they made it work. “We make $240k a year and it was our New Year's resolution to eat out once a month,” one user wrote. “We spend maybe $100/month eating out and that’s because we’re trying.”

In the end, what this comes down to is that the spending problem the poster has isn't just about dollars and cents. “Delusional is not a word to use if you want to have a happy marriage,” one person advised. “Some work to be done on spending and discussing spending.”

