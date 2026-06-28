Blackrock Survey Reveals Americans Looking Beyond Savings For Retirement

Optimism around retirement appears to be making a comeback thanks to soaring 401(K) balances. A growing number of Americans believe they’re on track to retire comfortably. However, that optimism may be creating a false sense of security.

For advisors, the challenge is helping clients look beyond account balances. Positive returns and consistent contributions can create confidence, but they don’t answer the question clients care about most: Will my savings generate enough income to support the retirement I want? It’s no surprise that nearly two-thirds of participants worry about outliving their savings, while nine in 10 want secure income options within their workplace retirement plan.

For advisors, the opportunity is to turn optimism into action. Reviewing retirement income projections, testing spending assumptions, and validating client expectations can help turn a retirement plan from wishful thinking, to one grounded in reality.

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