Fed Report: Household Financial Anxiety Hits Highest Level Since 2022

Over the past few weeks, we’ve highlighted several reports that Americans are growing increasingly uneasy about their financial future.

Perhaps more concerning is what households expect next. More than one-third of respondents believe their financial situation will worsen over the coming year, while fewer than one-quarter expect improvement.

For advisors, perhaps the most important takeaway is not any single survey result but the broader pattern emerging across multiple studies. Affordability concerns remain elevated, financial literacy is declining and more retirees are returning to work. And now, households are expressing the most negative views of their finances in nearly four years.

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