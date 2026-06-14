New Projections Show Social Security Could Be Depleted By 2032: Report

Now that same disconnect is starting to show up in a new place — how clients think about the reliability of Social Security as a core piece of retirement income. Most retirement plans still quietly assume Social Security will be "mostly intact." That assumption is doing more work in financial planning models than many advisors realize.

The headline risk is easy to focus on, but the more important issue for advisors is how little this scenario is reflected in client expectations today. Many retirement income plans still treat Social Security as a fixed, stable input rather than a variable policy-dependent assumption. That gap between modeling and reality is where planning stress tends to show up later.

Behaviorally, clients anchor heavily to what they see on their current benefit statements. Even when they understand that "things could change," they still plan as if the number is guaranteed. That creates a subtle disconnect: portfolios are often stress-tested extensively, while Social Security is not.

For advisors, the opportunity is not to predict policy outcomes, but to normalize scenario-based thinking. Modeling a 10%–25% range reduction in benefits can materially change sustainable withdrawal rates, retirement timing decisions, and the perceived "safety margin" in a plan.

In practice, this shifts the conversation from "Will Social Security be there?" to "What happens to your plan if it isn't fully there?" The difference is subtle, but it often separates plans that feel stable on paper from those that remain resilient under policy uncertainty.

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