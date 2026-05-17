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worker and falling chart
May 17, 2026 12:30 PM 2 min read

Fed Report: Americans Feel Worse About the Economy — But Keep Spending

That disconnect may help explain why consumer spending has remained more resilient than expected despite weak sentiment readings and ongoing economic uncertainty.

The survey also highlighted a growing divide around generative AI. Roughly one in four workers reported using AI tools on the job, with adoption heavily concentrated among workers with graduate degrees. Workers already using AI were generally optimistic about its impact on their careers, while non-users were far more concerned about job displacement.

For advisors, the broader takeaway is that many clients may appear financially stable today while still feeling increasingly uneasy about the future. Traditional economic indicators alone may not fully capture client psychology in this environment.

Concerns around job security, affordability, and technological disruption are shaping household behavior differently across generations and income levels — making it increasingly important to understand not just how clients are doing financially, but how they feel about what comes next.

Photo: Shutterstock

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