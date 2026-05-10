ETFs Vs. Mutual Funds — The Advisor Divide Keeps Growing

The trend is strongest among RIAs, where 80% selected ETFs as their preferred vehicle. But the more interesting story may be what's happening beneath the surface.

This is no longer just about fees or tax efficiency. The data suggests advisors are increasingly designing portfolios around ETFs as the default building block. According to AdvizorPro's latest RIA ETF Trends Report, RIAs are not just using more ETFs — they're building broader portfolios around them.

There's also likely a generational component. Younger advisors entered the industry after ETFs had already become mainstream. Many have little attachment to the traditional mutual fund model and are more accustomed to constructing portfolios through modular exposures, model portfolios, and tax-aware customization.

Client expectations reinforce that shift. Investors increasingly expect transparency, flexibility, and lower friction — characteristics that align naturally with ETFs.

For advisors, the takeaway is that ETFs are no longer simply replacing mutual funds — they're reshaping how portfolios are built. From creating broader, more diversified, and increasingly customized portfolios over time, the shift only continues to deepen.

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