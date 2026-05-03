Retirement Analysis: Soaring Balances Extend Rare 3-Year Run

If clients are asking about their retirement accounts, there's a lot of good news that you can share with them.

Meanwhile, younger investors continue to reshape how retirement savings look. Millennials and Gen Z are leaning further into Roth IRA contributions, signaling a growing preference for tax diversification and long-term flexibility. Even more interesting: over 13% of Gen Z participants increased their contribution rate in just the last quarter.

Reinforcing good habits, fine-tuning tax strategies, and helping clients understand why what they're doing well makes a difference. Momentum compounds beyond markets and when clients see balances rise consistently, they're more likely to increase contributions, adopt new strategies, and stay engaged. Progress fuels participation.

The risk, of course, is complacency. Three years of strong growth can lead clients to overestimate market reliability and underestimate the role their own behavior played.

That's where advisors can add additional value, by reframing this moment not as a streak of strong markets, but as proof that steady saving, thoughtful allocation, and generational shifts in strategy are working together. Markets may start the momentum, but behavior is what sustains it.

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