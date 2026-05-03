Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Business meeting with charts on tablet documents calculator on table.
May 3, 2026 4:02 PM 2 min read

Retirement Analysis: Soaring Balances Extend Rare 3-Year Run

If clients are asking about their retirement accounts, there's a lot of good news that you can share with them.

Meanwhile, younger investors continue to reshape how retirement savings look. Millennials and Gen Z are leaning further into Roth IRA contributions, signaling a growing preference for tax diversification and long-term flexibility. Even more interesting: over 13% of Gen Z participants increased their contribution rate in just the last quarter.

Reinforcing good habits, fine-tuning tax strategies, and helping clients understand why what they're doing well makes a difference. Momentum compounds beyond markets and when clients see balances rise consistently, they're more likely to increase contributions, adopt new strategies, and stay engaged. Progress fuels participation.

The risk, of course, is complacency. Three years of strong growth can lead clients to overestimate market reliability and underestimate the role their own behavior played.

That's where advisors can add additional value, by reframing this moment not as a streak of strong markets, but as proof that steady saving, thoughtful allocation, and generational shifts in strategy are working together. Markets may start the momentum, but behavior is what sustains it.

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved