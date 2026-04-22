Anthony Scaramucci Says 'Compounding' Is Key To Building Wealth, Teaches This To 'Every Young Person'

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, explained how the "power of compounding" is key to building wealth.

Scaramucci's $10K Versus Penny 30-Day Face-Off

In a post on X on Tuesday, Scaramucci presented the showdown between "$10,000 per day or a magic penny that doubles every day" for 30 days.

While the fixed cash amount ($300,000) looks attractive, the penny has exploded to be worth $5.4 million over the past 30 days. “That's compounding,” Scaramucci wrote, “and that's why I teach this to every young person I meet."

The concept of compounding refers to the cumulative returns on both the original investment and interest over a specified period of time. It is basically "interest on interest,” which allows assets to grow exponentially over time.

Scaramucci Recommends This Book

Scaramucci earlier recommended the book "The Richest Man in Babylon" to young people and parents. The book explains the core lesson of compounding, i.e, a certain return every year over a period of time will double the investment.

"You would always rather have a consistent return on something than straight cash flow," he wrote.

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