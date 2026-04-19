The Hidden Debt Many Consumers Aren't Talking About

One of those places is buy now, pay later services (BNPL).

The way it's being used reinforces that shift. Nearly 30% of users have financed groceries with BNPL — more than doubling in the past two years. Among Gen Z, that figure rises to 38%, making it the second-most-common purchase. Additionally, 25% of users report having three or more BNPL loans open simultaneously.

This isn't just occasional use. It's stacking.

There's also a behavioral element that's easy to overlook. Most users say they choose BNPL for convenience and ease of access, not because it's interest-free. In other words, the appeal isn't cost savings. It's low friction. And low friction cuts both ways.

Nearly 70% of users say BNPL leads them to overspend, and more than half report some level of regret. When repayment is fragmented into smaller pieces — and spread across multiple purchases — it becomes harder to track the full picture.

What's notable is how broad this trend is. Millennials, many in their peak earning years, report high reliance on BNPL to manage monthly expenses. Even higher-income households — those making more than $100,000 — are using it, suggesting this isn't purely an income issue, it's about spending patterns and liquidity management. Just like the "unretiring" trend, this is less about the product itself and more about what it signals.

So what's the takeaway for advisors? Don't overlook BNPL, view it as an early signal. It's often one of the first places financial strain shows up because it's easy, fast, and mostly invisible. Asking a client if they are using any buy now, pay later services can open the door to a much deeper conversation about cash flow, spending habits, and hidden obligations.

The goal isn't necessarily to eliminate BNPL use, but to surface it early enough that clients are making deliberate choices — not quietly relying on it to stay afloat.

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