High Earners Turn To 401(k)s For Stronger Asset Protection From Creditors

For professionals in litigation-exposed fields, the difference between a 401(k) and an Individual Retirement Account is not just tax-related; it is a legal distinction that can affect asset protection.

Under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), qualified 401(k) plans generally receive strong federal creditor protection under mandatory anti-alienation rules, typically shielding assets from most creditor claims, including lawsuits and business-related judgments, with limited exceptions such as domestic relations orders.

Rollover Strategy

Some high-net-worth individuals consolidate IRA balances into employer-sponsored 401(k) plans that accept incoming rollovers, potentially extending ERISA-level protection to a larger portion of retirement assets. However, eligibility depends on employer plan rules, which vary, and not all plans accept rollovers.

When permitted, transfers must be executed as direct rollovers between institutions to avoid tax consequences. The process typically takes two to eight weeks, depending on plan administration.

Roth Treatment Under SECURE 2.0

The SECURE 2.0 Act eliminated required minimum distributions (RMDs) for Roth 401(k) accounts during the account holder's lifetime. This aligns them with Roth IRAs on tax treatment while maintaining ERISA-level creditor protections for assets held inside employer-sponsored plans.

Rising Pressure On Retirement Savings

Separately, the U.S. Department of Labor has proposed rules that could expand retirement plan access to alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies and private market investments, potentially reshaping long-term portfolio construction within 401(k) plans.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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