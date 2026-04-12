On Saturday, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary said top creative professionals are now being compensated like revenue-driving executives as performance metrics reshape marketing roles into high-earning profit centers.

Creative Jobs Shift To AI-Driven Profit Centers

O’Leary posted on X that creative hiring has shifted dramatically from traditional salary-based roles to performance-linked compensation.

"I used to hire creative talent for $48K a year," O'Leary wrote.

"Today? The best ones are making $300K base… and another $300K in bonuses,” he added.

He said the change reflects a new expectation in which creatives are judged not just on output, but on measurable business impact.

"Because they don't just create — they drive results," he said, pointing to metrics such as customer acquisition cost and return on ad spend.

"If you can lower customer acquisition cost, increase ROAS, and actually grow a business… you're not an employee anymore. You're a profit center."

O'Leary added that in today's hiring environment, results matter more than background. "I don't care where you're from — if you can deliver, you get paid," he wrote.

O'Leary Flags Gen Z Hiring, AI Shift And LinkedIn Red Flags

Earlier, O'Leary criticized Gen Z job seekers for involving parents in hiring, calling it a "red flag" and saying he would reject such candidates for lacking independence.

He said parental participation in interviews signaled poor decision-making and weak professional readiness, according to survey data showing widespread parental involvement across resumes, applications, and workplace tasks.

O'Leary also said AI had increased the value of creative work tied to measurable business results, particularly in digital marketing.

He said professionals who could improve customer acquisition and ad performance were now earning significantly higher pay, with top performers making up to $600,000 based on results-driven compensation models.

He also warned that job seekers without LinkedIn profiles were increasingly at a disadvantage, saying employers now heavily relied on digital footprints during hiring.

He said recruiters examined candidates' online activity in detail, making social media presence and professional branding essential in the modern job market.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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