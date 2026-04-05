Alternatives In 401(k)s: A Fiduciary Shift, Not Just A Menu Change

That tension — between volatility and continued demand — is exactly the backdrop the Department of Labor faces in a proposal that could bring assets like crypto, private equity, private credit, and real estate into 401(k) plans.

For advisors, the proposal is not just expanded access, but a shift in fiduciary expectations. Historically, alternatives have been largely absent from plans due to litigation risk. Plans operate under intense scrutiny, and concerns around fees, liquidity, and participant understanding have kept these investments on the sidelines.

In practice, that becomes the new due diligence standard. Each factor reflects a familiar challenge.

Higher and less transparent fees.

Illiquidity in private markets.

Subjective or infrequent valuations.

Limited benchmarking.

And, perhaps most importantly, complexity that can outpace participant understanding.

The key point is that the rule doesn't reduce these risks; it requires them to be explicitly evaluated and documented. For advisors, this shifts the work from access to oversight.

Due diligence will need to be more structured. It's not just about identifying a compelling opportunity, but demonstrating how it holds up across all six factors of fiduciary review.

This makes the advisor's role more interpretive. If this proposal moves forward, 401(k)s may start to look more like institutional portfolios. But with that comes a familiar challenge: more options don't simplify decisions; they raise the stakes on getting them right.

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