The Great Wealth Transfer Is Here — But It's A Different Conversation Now

Here's why that matters.

For decades, advisors have mastered the "portfolio conversation": performance, risk, diversification and outcomes. That's worked great with older generations who valued precision and discipline. But the inheritors — Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z — have different needs

So what do they want? Context. They want to understand why decisions are made. They want to feel understood — their goals, their concerns, their values — before they care about the allocation.

This is where last week's AI conversation connects. As more of the "figuring out" gets automated — modeling, analysis, rebalancing — the differentiator shifts even further towards connection and forming deeper relationships.

And expectations are rising quickly.

What does? Ongoing, personalized conversations that adapt as their lives change.

Advisors who lead with charts risk missing the point. Advisors who lead with questions — about transitions, trade-offs, and what money is for — are much more likely to build durable relationships, especially with heirs who are still forming their financial identity.

None of this reduces the importance of technical expertise. It actually raises the bar. The plan still has to work. But it also has to fit.

The opportunity here isn't just to retain assets as they transfer. It's to build relationships earlier, deeper, and across generations. That means engaging clients' children before the transition, not after. It means shifting meeting rhythms, communication styles, and even what "value" looks like in the relationship.

And in a world where inheritors have so many choices and opportunities, the advisors who lead with personalization, empathy and curiosity will be the ones who succeed.

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