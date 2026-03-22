Survey: 90% Of Advisors Say AI Will Redefine – Not Replace – Their Role

Earlier this year, we looked at the boundaries advisors were drawing when it comes to AI, where they trust it, and where they don't. The takeaway was clear: advisors are embracing AI for efficiency, but not for decision-making.

That framing still holds. But new data suggests the bigger story isn't about what advisors won't hand off to AI — it's about what that handoff is making possible.

A new survey from Advisor360° finds that 90% of advisors don't expect AI to make their role obsolete in the next decade. Still, nearly 70% expect meaningful changes in responsibilities, and one in five anticipate a smaller advisor headcount.

Those responsibilities include developing more of a personalized client experience, while using AI for time-intensive tasks such as tax planning, portfolio modeling, and retirement income.

In fact, 92% of advisors report that clients now expect more holistic, multi-dimensional advice, beyond investments. In practice, this means the "figuring out" can increasingly be handled by AI, leaving advisors to guide clients through life transitions, market stress, and complex decisions.

Generational differences matter too. Younger clients assume technology is embedded in the experience; they care more about responsiveness and personalization. Older clients often prioritize trust and human judgment. AI amplifies the expectations of both groups — just in different ways.

The limiting factor isn't advisor willingness, it's the technology itself. Two-thirds of advisors say their current systems need improvement, particularly around integration and AI capabilities. Satisfaction with firm technology is declining, suggesting that without smarter tools, the potential of AI to expand services may remain unrealized.

The takeaway isn't that AI will someday redefine advice. It's that it's already redefining where advisors are most valuable — handling the heavy lifting so humans can do what machines can't: guide, empathize, and coach through life's uncertainties.

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