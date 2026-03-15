The Deal-Hunting Mindset Advisors Can't Ignore

Inflation may not dominate the headlines anymore, but it hasn't fully disappeared either. Data released Friday showed that Core PCE — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — ticked up to 3.1%, slightly higher than expected again.

Consumers seem to understand this intuitively. Even if inflation is no longer surging, the impact of higher prices continues to change how people shop.

While none of that should come as a shock during periods of high inflation, what's notable is the demographic that is leading the charge.

Among consumers earning more than $100,000 per year, 63% say they've switched to cheaper products. In many cases, higher-income households are actually more active in hunting for deals than the general population. In addition, roughly 35% of those track prices over time before buying, and 44% say they stock up on essentials when items go on sale.

In other words, paying full price is increasingly becoming the exception — not the standard — even for households that could comfortably afford it.

For financial advisors, this shift says something broader about client psychology.

Price sensitivity used to be associated mostly with financial stress. Today, it's increasingly seen as a form of financial savvy. Even affluent households often take pride in finding better value — not because they have to, but because it feels smart.

That mindset tends to show up in financial planning conversations as well. Clients who comparison-shop for everyday purchases often bring the same thinking to investment fees, insurance costs, and tax strategies.

Understanding that shift can make those conversations easier. Clients aren't necessarily looking to spend less — they're looking to feel confident they're getting value.

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