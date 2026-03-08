Typically, financial planning assumes a familiar path: most people eventually pair up. Two incomes. Shared expenses. Joint financial decisions.

But the timeline for that life stage is shifting, and that shift may be creating a larger pool of financially independent clients than many advisory firms expect.

Americans are now marrying later than ever due to a focus on education, careers, and financial stability. That's why it's no surprise that a record amount of those 40+ have never been married.

With more people spending longer stretches of adulthood making financial decisions entirely on their own, advisors have an opportunity to rethink their approach. Single clients aren't just a temporary stage before marriage — they're a growing segment managing careers, investments, and long-term goals independently.

Historically, many firms focused prospecting efforts on households — couples accumulating assets together, planning for children, or approaching retirement. But a growing number of potential clients are building wealth independently well before marriage, or sometimes without marrying at all.

A recent survey from Ally Bank highlights how this group thinks about money.

Roughly 61% of singles say they cover all their living expenses on their own. Yet only 33% view this as a financial disadvantage. In fact, 51% say being single gives them the freedom to manage their money exactly how they want.

That independence often shows up in their financial priorities.

Singles in the survey were more likely to focus on near-term goals like increasing income or investing in education. Couples, by contrast, were more likely to prioritize longer-term family goals such as retirement or saving for children.

There's also a behavioral dynamic advisors may recognize. Even though many singles feel financially capable, they report slightly higher levels of anxiety and worry about money than people in relationships. Managing finances alone means there's no built-in sounding board when big decisions arise.

That's where the advisor relationship can become particularly valuable.

For single clients, an advisor often becomes the second voice in the room — helping validate decisions, reduce uncertainty, and bring structure to long-term planning.

As marriage continues to happen later and single households remain common, this group may represent a growing opportunity. Not just because there are more single individuals, but because many are building wealth — and making complex financial decisions — entirely on their own.

