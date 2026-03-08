Ray Dalio says that admitting uncertainty and seeking diverse perspectives is the key to making smarter decisions in business and life.

Dalio Urges Leaders To Embrace Uncertainty

On Saturday, Dalio shared a post on X along with an image emphasizing the dangers of overconfidence.

"Most people make bad decisions because they are so certain that they're right that they don't allow themselves to see the better alternatives that exist," he wrote.

He urged followers to embrace what he calls a state of "not knowing."

He added, "You can't make a great decision without swimming for a while in a state of not knowing. That is because what exists within the area of not knowing is so much greater and more exciting than anything any one of us knows."

Dalio also highlighted practical strategies for navigating uncertainty, including triangulation—comparing multiple viewpoints—and diversification, both of which can help reduce risk and uncover better paths.

The accompanying image read: "Sincerely believe that you might not know the best possible path and recognize that your ability to deal well with ‘not knowing' is more important than whatever it is you do know."

Dalio Stresses Open-Mindedness And Meaningful Work

Earlier, Dalio emphasized that the strongest decisions came from openness to outside perspectives, testing ideas beyond personal judgment, and actively questioning assumptions.

He said that effective answers emerged through discussion, comparison, and scrutiny rather than relying solely on individual insight, and he encouraged seeking feedback to uncover blind spots.

Dalio also stressed that radical open-mindedness involved considering others' reasoning without blindly agreeing and practicing empathy to properly evaluate different points of view.

He added that lasting success and longevity came from meaningful work paired with strong personal relationships that fueled continuous growth.

he highlighting that high performance required pursuing work one was passionate about and collaborating with trusted partners, describing longevity as continuous evolution driven by purpose and collaboration.

