On Saturday, Kevin O'Leary argued that the pandemic rewired how employers judge performance, shifting from clock-watching to a deliverables-first model where promotions and pay follow on-time execution. In other comments about money and self-reliance, O'Leary has warned that curse of entitlement can derail young adults—an idea that also frames how Gen-z can turn the new work setup into real wealth if they pair output with disciplined finances.

O'Leary shared a Fox News interview in a post on X, describing a broader shift away from traditional nine-to-five schedules toward work delivered on daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly timelines. He said the real measure is whether someone meets deadlines, not the specific hours they choose to work.

“So what’s really risen to the top, it’s not about loneliness anymore and all that stuff. There’s always been lonely people. The Beatles, you know, sang about it fifty years ago, but that’s not really what’s at play here. If you’re Gen-z and you can execute and you can hit your mandate and deliver it on time, you move up and you make more money,” he said in the post.

Why Results Matter More Than Hours

For gen-z workers, O'Leary's point lands as a career playbook: hit the mandate, meet the deadline, and the ladder moves faster. He also brushed aside the idea that workplace outcomes hinge on loneliness, framing the moment as a straightforward competition around execution.

That same output mindset shows up in O'Leary's productivity advice: pick three core tasks for the day and finish them. He has also said that when an employee can't get aligned with where a company is headed, it may be time to look elsewhere rather than drift.

The financial upside of a project-driven economy can be amplified by basic spending control, another theme O'Leary returns to often. He has urged people to cut repeat splurges—like pricey coffee and bought lunches—and to pause before purchases to decide whether they're necessary.

Are Wealthy Kids Losing Their Edge?

O'Leary has argued that being handed security can dull ambition, calling it the "curse of entitlement." "The risk in their life has been removed. They've been guaranteed a free ride for the rest of their lives. They become lost in a sea of mediocrity. It's a disaster for them," he said.

In a work world centered on deliverables, that warning doubles as a competitive filter: people who can't—or won't—own outcomes may fall behind regardless of background.

O'Leary also frames listening as a career edge, calling it a "superpower." "You have to learn how to shut up," he said.

O'Leary has offered a simple math example for younger earners: someone making $70,000 a year could end up a millionaire by retirement by investing 15% of monthly income from the late 20s through age 65 in a diversified portfolio. The premise is that steady contributions, started early enough, can do more than sporadic big bets.

He has also pushed couples to address money early, saying finances should be discussed by the third date and that a prenuptial agreement should be signed before marriage. In his view, clear expectations reduce future conflict and keep long-term plans on track.