Investor Kevin O'Leary is advising young entrepreneurs to focus on AI implementation for small businesses and data center development, calling both sectors major opportunities amid rapid technological expansion.

AI Execution, Data Centers Seen As High-Growth Bets

On Wednesday, in a post on X, O'Leary outlined what he sees as two major opportunities for young entrepreneurs entering today's tech-driven economy.

"If I were 25 today, I’d focus on two massive opportunities: AI implementation and data center development," O'Leary wrote.

He added, "Small businesses are desperate to adopt AI but need help executing it-that’s your chance to step in and solve a huge pain point."

The investor and television personality said the biggest opportunity lies in helping companies actually deploy AI tools, rather than simply advising them.

"There’s going to be a massive amount of people wanting to use it that don’t know how to," O'Leary said in a video clip accompanying the post.

He added, "They're willing to pay to solve that pain point."

He noted that most businesses in the United States employ between five and 500 workers, describing them as a large segment of companies eager to adopt AI but lacking the technical expertise to implement it effectively.

O'Leary also highlighted infrastructure supporting AI as another lucrative area, particularly the construction of data centers.

"The biggest pain point in AI is data centers," he said.

"That's real estate development… Sound complicated? Yes, it is. But is it lucrative? Very much so."

AI Marketing Boom And Global Innovation

Last month, O’Leary said AI was transforming enterprise marketing and creating lucrative opportunities for independent creatives.

He said AI had unlocked major opportunities in content creation as companies allocated significant portions of revenue to advertising and customer acquisition.

According to O'Leary, professionals who could use AI tools to produce measurable marketing results had become highly valuable, with some independent creators earning up to $500,000 annually.

Separately, O'Leary argued that strict regulations in Europe historically pushed innovators to the U.S.

He praised the United Arab Emirates for advancing in artificial intelligence through pro-business policies and said countries that attract global talent, like the U.S., which helped build NASA, are more likely to lead in emerging technologies.

