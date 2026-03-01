Over the years, retirement has long been treated as a one-way door. You work hard for several decades — saving and investing as much as you can — before stepping away from your career and living the retirement dream.

However, it doesn't always turn out like that — especially lately as retirement is starting to look less like a permanent phase and more like a flexible one.

According to a new survey from AARP, 7% of retirees — ages 50 and over — have re-entered the workforce in the past six months, up from 6% last summer. Nearly half (48%) of those "unretiring" say they're doing so because of financial necessity. Another 41% said daily living costs are their primary motivation for working.

For advisors, this trend isn't just about who goes back to work. It's about what it says regarding retirement confidence. Health issues and financial readiness remain the two most common reasons people retire in the first place. But the fact that financial pressure is now pulling some retirees back into the labor force suggests that "retirement readiness" may be more fragile than projections implied.

There's also a behavioral layer worth noting. Not everyone unretiring is doing so out of pure necessity. Roughly 15% cite boredom, and 14% say they want to stay active. For some, work provides structure, purpose, and social connection — benefits that spreadsheets don't quantify.

Yet going back isn't simple. Around 67% of retirees believe it would be difficult to find a job, citing age discrimination and health limitations. Nearly 25% worry they could lose their job within a year.

For clients approaching retirement, this data can either heighten anxiety or spark productive planning conversations. For Boomers already retired, it may prompt questions they haven't voiced yet: "What if my plan isn't as durable as I thought?"

This is an opportunity to stress-test income plans beyond average return assumptions. How resilient is the withdrawal strategy under prolonged inflation? Where is flexibility built in? Could part-time or consulting work be framed as optionality rather than emergency action?

Retirement doesn't have to be binary. But clients benefit when the choice to work is proactive, not reactive. The goal isn't to eliminate uncertainty. It's to build enough flexibility that going back to work feels like a preference, not a necessity.

