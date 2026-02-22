The latest inflation data reminded markets that the fight against rising prices isn't over yet as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — the PCE price index — came in hotter than expected at 2.9%. With policymakers divided on the timing of rate cuts, Friday's reading underscores just how stubborn inflation has been, and how sensitive it can be for household finances.

That kind of pressure hits every demographic, but it doesn't squeeze everyone equally. Inflation affects savings behavior, retirement readiness, and can widen the gap between where clients are today and where they want to be tomorrow.

So what's the impact between men and women when it comes to savings?

A recent survey shows that men come out ahead, however, the story behind the numbers is far more nuanced — and far more relevant to how advisors plan with clients.

Men, on average, hold nearly double the savings of women and report higher satisfaction with their progress. Women, particularly in their prime earning years, report saving less and express greater dissatisfaction. At the same time, much of the gap is tied to structural realities: stagnant wages relative to men, career interruptions for caregiving, and lower lifetime earnings that reduce the ability to save and invest aggressively.

For advisors, this isn't an abstract debate — it's a planning opportunity. Lower lifetime income often translates into smaller retirement contributions, reduced Social Security benefits, and heightened longevity risk. These aren't issues solved with a tighter budget alone. They require thoughtful modeling, proactive conversations about career breaks, and strategies that reflect how life actually unfolds.

It's also a reminder that every client needs a plan that works independently. With divorce rates still elevated, relying on a dual-income projections can create blind spots. Stress-testing plans at the individual level — not just the household level — adds another layer of protection.

Photo: Shutterstock