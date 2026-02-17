Investor and entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary says artificial intelligence is transforming enterprise marketing and enabling young creatives to build six-figure and even half-million-dollar independent careers.

AI Content, Careers And Enterprise Marketing Shift

On Monday, in a post on X, O'Leary wrote, "AI has quietly unlocked some of the biggest opportunities I've seen in content and marketing," pointing to a rapid shift in how companies allocate advertising dollars.

Speaking in a video clip from an interview, O'Leary described AI-powered content creation for enterprise as one of "There are two verticals where a tremendous amount of wealth is being created."

He noted that companies can spend up to 15% of revenue on advertising, creating large, measurable budgets for marketing and customer acquisition.

"If you have a tool or you have the ability to use AI to create content that helps maintain the customer relations or acquire new ones, you are incredibly valuable," he said.

O'Leary contrasted entry-level creative salaries from years past with today's opportunities. "Five years ago, if you came out of an art school, you were offered $28,000 starting," he said.

Now, he added, some creatives bypass traditional jobs, work independently and earn far more.

"Today… you become an independent contractor, you make half a million dollars a year," he said. "This is not fiction, this is fact. I'm paying that out."

He emphasized that measurable returns drive compensation. "I don't mind writing a check… who can deliver returns that I can measure."

O'Leary Warns US Power Shortage Threatens AI Growth

Last month, O'Leary warned that the biggest risk to the AI boom was not hype, but a critical shortage of electricity in the U.S.

O'Leary said AI had boosted productivity and profits across all 11 sectors of the economy, but growth was hitting a hard limit: the power grid.

"Here's our problem… We have no power," he said, noting China added 500 gigawatts in 24 months while the U.S. built none.

He stressed that without major energy infrastructure upgrades, the U.S. could not sustain the data centers needed for the next phase of AI.

Last year, he had dismissed fears of an AI bubble, stressing that the technology was already embedded in the economy.

Still, he cautioned that the energy supply constraint posed the most immediate risk to continued AI-driven expansion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com